The Causes that cause difficulty to go to the bathroom are usually very diverse, From medical problems to foods that are ingested. In fact, a study prepared in 2022 and published in the magazine Nutrients discovered that rich sugar and sodium diets were associated with higher constipation rates, according to the medium Eatingwell.

The importance of hydration

One of the most common knowledge about how to combat constipation is through good hydration and a diet rich in fiber. According to the dietitian consulted by EatingwellNichole Dandrea-Russert, one of the foods that most help to go to the bathroom are the peas. In fact, a cup of this vegetable already contains almost 32% of the recommended fiber for an adult daily.

The Most of the peas fiber is insoluble, That is, the one that makes food pass faster through stomach and intestines. The rest – approximately 30% – is soluble fiber, which slows the digestion process, but also helps reduce the risk of heart disease.

Magnesium and peas

Beyond their high fiber content, peas are rich in liquids, essential for the proper functioning of the intestine. Although it is often thought that hydration is achieved only through the water that is drunk on a day -to -day basis, Much of the liquids come directly from the food, Hence the importance of looking for products rich in water.

Another of the essential compounds to relieve constipation is magnesium, A mineral also present in the peas. This occurs mainly thanks to its laxative effect, capable of extracting the body from the body towards the feces, increasing the moments of going to the bathroom.

Some studies such as the one prepared by Food Science & Nutrition, He observed that Those with the highest magnesium consumption reported to have less constipation, compared to those who consumed less magnesium. Among the products rich in magnesium, some such as legumes, nuts and soy derivatives, among others.