Veins and arteries, as we all know, make up the circulatory system, which is essential to maintaining life. Its functionnothing could be further from the truth, it’s all the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to all somatic cells and the mobility of numerous substancesincluding the proteins and cells of the immune system.

Specifically, arteries carry oxygen-rich blood to the heart and veins carry oxygen-poor blood to the heart. In the pulmonary circulation, however, the roles are reversed: the pulmonary artery is what transports oxygen-poor blood to the lungs and the pulmonary vein is what transports oxygen-rich blood to the heart.

In depth

In developed countries, the two leading causes of death are myocardial infarction and stroke, both direct consequence of the slow and progressive deterioration of the arterial system, a process that can extend over time and last many years.

Given this panorama, it should be noted that food plays a very important role.. Hence spinach is the best vegetable to cleanse the arteries and veins naturally. And they are very rich in natural nitrates and potassiumwhich can help dilate blood vessels.

More details

In turn, this can decrease blood pressure and increase blood flow. In fact, the Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC) strongly recommends that moderate consumption of spinach as prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

“Until recently, nitrates from the diet were believed to be potentially toxic substances.but now, thanks to this study, it has been discovered that not only are they not harmful, but they can provide a benefit in the vascular system“, highlighted Dr. Regina Dalmau, member of the SEC and cardiologist at the Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit of the La Paz Hospital in Madrid.

As if that were not enough, spinach is rich in fiber, lor that it is not only decisive for digestionbut it also helps control cholesterol levels in the blood.

In particular, the soluble fiber in spinach can rreduce cholesterol absorption in the intestinethus reducing total and LDL cholesterol levels in the blood. This is crucial for keeping arteries clean and free of blockages..