In the Ponzano street in Madrid there is everything. There is the bar that celebrities like Froilán or Isabel Díaz Ayuso usually frequent. There is also the place where you can try one of the best calamari sandwiches in the city. In conclusion, this artery of the capital of Spain is an interesting point for food lovers.

But the list does not end here. On the same street, specifically at number 85is found the best vegetable restaurant in the worldsince it has reached first position in the awards We’re Smart Awards 2024.

Last year he took first place, although it is true that the previous two years he achieved second place. The chef behind the proposals is quite respected in our country. Your knowledge of the world of vegetables has crowned him as one of the most popular chefs in Spanish gastronomy.

“Plant nature” as a common thread in the kitchen of El Invernadero

El Invernadero is the Spanish restaurant that has achieved first position in these awards. For years, we have witnessed how foreign countries like Luxembourg have achieved this position in the ranking. But now, Spain can boast of having won it.

Rodrigo de la Calle is the chef behind the kitchens. He knows a lot about the world of vegetables and culinary tricks like the easiest way to peel eggs.

Likewise, it has a Michelin Star, a Green Star and two suns from the Repsol Guide. In conclusion, his talent is more than certified and El Invernadero is his flagship.

On the restaurant’s website, they define themselves as a place of worship of “plant nature” and an “omnivorous restaurant.” Vegetables and vegetables are the star ingredientsalthough there is also room for animal protein, which participates “as a dressing.”

As we have said before, it is located at number 85 of the legendary Ponzano street in Madrid. They offer four kinds of tasting menu. The cheapest is 148 euros: “The basis is seasonal vegetables and mushrooms changing at the whim of nature and the climate. Using animal protein for dressing in some of the dishes…with the option of making it vegetarian or vegan,” they point out on the website.





In addition, they offer diners two ways to enjoy the cuisines of El Invernadero. One is through an omakase service. As we described a while ago, the client is a front-line witness of the work of the chef, who cooks under his watchful eye.

The other option is eat at a table in the room. It offers “personalized service, enjoying the privacy of experiential dining from the chef’s menu, and exclusive room service.” Regardless of what you are going to choose, there is no doubt that You have to give this temple of vegetables and gastronomy a chance in the capital of Spain.

