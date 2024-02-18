You have reasons to be happy. For Begoña Rodrigo (Valencia, 48 years old), vegetables continue to bring her joy. She has been exploring the plant world for more than 15 years. A path that has no limits, says the best vegetable chef in Europe, awarded last year by We're Smart World. “Because the surprise in haute cuisine is in the vegetables,” she says. He corroborates this with his latest proposal: a line of vegetable sausages – he warns that he does not want it to be called sausage, despite the fact that on the Sangoreneta menu (175.70 euros), which he offers at the La Salita restaurant in Valencia, and in the rest of the proposals, nominate it like that—. She alleges that “it is an idea that is associated with animal meat and this, although it follows the same process and techniques, has nothing to do with it.” She would like him to have his own vocabulary. And that, for example, the term hamburger, usually related to a meat product, should not be used for a vegetable preparation.

In the absence of new terminology, it continues on its own. At the moment, seeing the reaction of the clients when he presents them with the assortment of preparations that he has prepared. The most successful, he admits, is the pumpkin sobrasada, whose meat, after being cooked in salt, is dried to add shallots, pine nuts and spices. “It really tastes like sobrasada, the texture and flavor we have achieved is incredible,” explains the cook.

The marinated cane comes from a turnip daikon marinated with spices – cloves, cumin, turmeric, pepper and cayenne -, which is fermented for three hours in the OCOO Korean double pressure cooker, dried for 48 hours at 30 degrees and finished in the refrigerator at a temperature constant of about 12 degrees. “We can find different textures, depending on the drying in the refrigerator.” The next experiment he will do with the cane will be to leave it for three or four months, “at a controlled temperature in a refrigerator to see how it evolves.” Because if Rodrigo has learned anything over the years, it is to be patient. A lot. “It's about trial and error, knowing how to wait because I like things that have a long history.” He verified it during the pandemic. After confinement, he found himself in the kitchen of La Salita—one Michelin star, two Repsol soles—with some small carrots, which he had left in vinegar and salt, turned into jelly beans. He jokes about his new nickname: “I'm going to stop being the vinegar cook and become the charcuterie vegetable girl.”

Pumpkin sobrasada, a preparation from Begoña Rodrigo's new line of vegetable work. Monica Torres

Another of his achievements is pastrami, with a radish and watermelon version, which he marinates for six days, then cooks in the oven and leaves it pressed for two more days to extract the juice. After this time, smoke it with orange shavings, wrap it with spices and mustard, and let it dry in the refrigerator at a constant temperature. With this preparation, make a sandwich with pastrami, cheddar cheese, arugula, tartar sauce and pickles.

Vegetable mushroom pâté – chanterelles, trumpet of death, senderuelas or portobello It is another creation she is proud of. “It does not contain milk, cream, or preservatives, only natural gelatin. shitake, made with a reduced broth of this mushroom, which once rested remains concentrated. Its texture and flavor are incredible”. He also works with some purple carrots, which he wraps in seaweed. kombu, and marinate them for two weeks. “It looks like a wetsuit,” she details. He has also created a celery and cumin cheese, with the root of this vegetable to which he has added penicillium, a crust of the aforementioned herbaceous plant and other spices.

Radish and watermelon pastrami, Begoña Rodrigo's dish at La Salita. Monica Torres

The source of inspiration came to him years ago from another sea different from his own, from the Atlantic. More than 750 kilometers away, Ángel León, in Aponiente (Puerto de Santa María, Cádiz), began making marine sausages. And he kept the couplet. “I started to investigate because I was interested in going further with the topic of vegetable textures, until last year I decided to finish the work I had started.” He confesses that the acceptance is being good, although the important thing is to explain it well to the client. And he insists on the desire that the same simile not be used in vegetable cuisine as in meat cuisine. “I want the turnip cane to have another name, and that the vegetable pastrami doesn't have to be called pastrami.” While this new dictionary is being created, he clarifies that “radish loin does not taste the same as pork loin. It is something that cannot be related to anything. It has acidity, it is spicy due to the hint of chilli, and the texture is similar to a gummy, although it is not chewy. I am not looking to recreate the same flavors, although in some cases, due to the smoked issue, it may remind us of the sausages that we already know.”

Daikon loin marinated for five days, fermented for three hours and dried in the refrigerator. Monica Torres

The future belongs to vegetables, “wrongly maligned for being overcooked and sometimes having an unattractive appearance.” He even finds beauty in a sad red pepper with wrinkled skin forgotten in the refrigerator. “Apparently, it is ugly, but it has not lost its flavor, something that does not happen with meat or fish.” The secret, she says, is finding the perfect cooking point, so that no strange flavors or odors appear.

Celery and cumin cheese. Monica Torres

Live a dream. Without embarrassment, she claims to be satisfied with the achievements achieved in these 18 years, which she will celebrate with a menu of classics, with the most emblematic recipes of each season. “I have done my career with my family, and where I wanted.” In the dreamed place: three years ago she moved to an old 18th century Valencian house in the lively Ruzafa neighborhood. From there, without raising her voice, she shouts from the rooftops that she is “a free woman.” To do what she wants. That is, defend the Valencian garden, add acidity to the dishes to make them more digestible, observe how their vegetable sausages evolve to prolong their life for at least a year, develop a line of cocktails with natural juices from vinegar, and open a new way of working with cruciferous plants. Her pretty girls. She looks for an explanation for everything. “Gastronomic restaurants, which have a high price [con menús a partir de 128,70 euros]”We have to contribute something more, surprise with something more than just a perfect pigeon.” What she does not pursue, she insists, is applause, “or feeding the ego.” Because without risk and without curiosity, “I'm dead.”

