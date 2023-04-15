After announced facelifts and price reductions, Tesla is now also updating the driving range of the Model 3 through the return of an old acquaintance.

You can no longer ignore the Tesla Model 3 in the Netherlands. When this one first came out, people didn’t know how fast they had to run to the dealer, er, harbor to get their hands on one. It seems that Tesla’s benjamin is closing in a bit, which is not surprising considering a past of 6 years (of which the car has been on sale for 4 years).

A series of updates are ready for the Tesla Model 3, some of which we have already reported. We find a true BREAK with the new nose of the Model 3, which we expect soon through a facelift. Do you think the car is just too expensive? Then the price drop to 41,990 euros may be good news for you. Can Tesla improve the car even further? Yes. A propulsion version is coming back and it’s better than ever.

Long Range RWD

That is the Long Range RWD. For a long time this could be ordered as a version for the Model 3, but now it shines in its absence. Currently you can order Tesla’s smallest as RWD Standard Range, AWD Long Range and AWD Performance. The RWD has 491 km driving range and the Long Range 602 km. As with many electric cars, that extra motor on the front axle eats up some driving range. Hence, the Long Range RWD becomes the new driving range king. This gets 634 km driving range. It is also cheaper than the AWD variants, with a starting price of around 47,000 euros. The perfect mid-engine in the line-up.

Commercial

So quickly to the Model 3 configurator where you cannot find the new Long Range RWD…. It is a model purely aimed at the business market. The only way you can get the new RWD Model 3 is through Tesla for Business or leasing companies that do get the car.

The largest range for relatively the least money, piled on an upcoming facelift and a reduced starting price. You can say that the Tesla Model 3 takes the spotlight again.

