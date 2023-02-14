Mexico.- Today is February 14, Valentine’s Daybut if you do not like this date because you are single, we leave you the best memes so you don’t have a bad day.

Social media users shared meme Day of love and Friendshipsince many will spend this day single, but do not feel bad because there is nothing wrong with it.

Each February 14th is celebrated in various countries Valentine’s Daya date expected by many to celebrate love.

But the origin of this date is due to the death valentinea priest sentenced for secretly celebrating marriages of young lovers.

The festivity is of Catholic origin and dates back to the third century in Rome, when a priest named valentineopposed the order of Emperor Claudius II and performed marriages.

Valentine Elizalde / Photo: Special

This did not please the emperor because single young men without family made better soldiers, since they had fewer “ties” and sentimental ties.

So friends / Photo: Special

However, Valentine, opposed the emperor and began to celebrate marriages in secret for young people and Claudio II sentenced Saint Valentine to death on February 14, 270, for disobedience and rebellion.

Since then Saint Valentine was considered a patron saint of love..

So we leave you the best memes to celebrate this February 14 and remember that there is nothing wrong with being single this day, since it is also friendship day and you can spend it with friends and tell them how much you love them and eat sweets.

Me with a reporter’s salary / Photo: Special

You can spend and enjoy the time with yourself / Photo: Special

I am AMLO / Photo: Special

I’m tired Martha / Photo: Special

Send this meme to your crush / Photo: Special

Do not beg your ex / Photo: Special

There are couples who are together even though they shouldn’t / Photo: Special

Going to therapy is also self-love / Photo: Special