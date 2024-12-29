What in the rest of Spain We know it as lunch, in the Valencian territory it is called ‘esmorzaret’, and it is one of the most deeply rooted traditions of the community. This act consists of enjoying a strong and abundant sandwich between nine and twelve in the morning. It is not a small snack, it is a complete meal, with olives, peanuts, potatoes, the sandwich, wine or soft drink and coffee.

What for many is a real outrage, for others is an irreplaceable pleasure. At the end of this menu you cannot miss a good ‘cremaet‘, a coffee that includes burnt rum with cinnamon and lemon.

‘Som Esmorzadors’

‘Som Esmorsaors’ competition. Discema

Amstel has once again announced its famous ‘Som Esmorzadores’ contest, an event in which 36,000 chefs and restaurants in the Valencian Community present their sandwich recipes to try to take over the ‘Cacau d’Or’. These awards aim to honor such a beautiful tradition, and on their tenth anniversary they decided to expand the number of contestants to find the best sandwich.

Initially, this contest was held only in the province of Valencia, but this year the radius was expanded to the entire autonomous community and that is why they have passed from 300 to more than 30,000 participants. To win, restaurants must submit a recipe that is original, simple, includes Valencian products and that it does not exceed five ingredients.

The best sandwich in the Valencian ‘esmorsar’

The winner of this edition has been the restaurant Baldo Housein Valencia. A family establishment run by Pablo, a man who always had chefs like Quique Dacosta as references and who today lifts this award with honor and gratitude. Among the more than 200 finalists, Pablo’s was chosen as the best sandwich in the Valencian ‘esmorsar’.

And be very careful, because the final result of this preparation weighs about half a kilo and has several layers that it is better to hold well if you do not want it to come apart. It is a sandwich made with free-range chicken thigh, Iberian sobrasada omelette, brie cheese and orange blossom honey aioliwithout a doubt a true delight that mixes sweet and salty flavors and has more than earned this award.

