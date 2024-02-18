The men's soccer tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will have 16 participating teams and 12 of them are already known: France as organizer, the United States and the Dominican Republic for Concacaf, Egypt, Mali and Morocco for Africa, New Zealand for Oceania; Spain, Ukraine and Israel for UEFA; Argentina and Paraguay for Conmebol.
Although the opening ceremony will be on July 26, football will begin on the 24th, two days before, and will end on August 10 (one before the closing ceremony), following the schedule of the previous Olympic Games. In 90min we show you who could be the main figures of the teams already classified.
The current MLS player is the captain of the team led by Javier Mascherano. Little by little he earned an important place in the youth team. He was runner-up in the South American U-20 and currently also won runner-up in the South American pre-Olympic tournament that was held in Venezuela that gave us qualification for Paris 2024.
In September 2022 he made his debut with the Argentine senior team and two months later he was called up to the 2022 World Cup after Joaquín Correa's injury. He played in a Qatar 2022 match, coming on in the 84th minute for Alexis Mac Allister in the 2-0 win against Poland in the third match of the group stage. He did not add more minutes in the tournament, but he was part of the team that won the third world title for the “Albiceleste”, adding the world champion medal to his record.
His debut, at 16 years and 110 days, made him the youngest player to play in an official match for Rennes, a record held until then by Eduardo Camavinga. On July 26, 2022 he signed a five-year contract with Bayern Munich. The German club bought him from Rennes for an amount of 28.5 million euros
He became champion of the U17 Euro Cup that was held in Israel in 2022 as captain of the team. He is in Thierry Henry's plans with the French youth team to be the star at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
The champion Captain of the pre-Olympic tournament that was held in Venezuela was, along with Thiago Almada and Luciano Rodriguez, the scorers of the tournament. Inter Miami bought his transfer to the Olimpia club and in 2023 he became Lionel Messi's new teammate to start a new season in the MLS.
Coach Marko Mitrovic has already announced the list of players who will compete in the Olympic games and among the list is the Italian Serie B midfielder. In October 2019 he was part of the United States U-17 team that played in the 2019 U-17 Soccer World Cup in Brazil. The former Kansas City player won the Concacaf gold cup in 2021 and is one of the promises that the North American team has.
The team led by Santi Denia has just been runners-up in the U-21 Euro Cup when they lost the final 1-0 against England. The coach has a serious problem putting together the list of players for Paris 2024. Only nine of the 23 players who have qualified will be able to compete in the French capital. The rule is clear: they must be 23 years old or younger to be eligible.
One of the few forwards who complies with the rule is Sergio Gómez. The current Manchester City forward is one of the figures of the Spanish National Team, he was champion in the U-17 Euro Cup that was held in Croatia, champion of the U-19 Euro Cup in Armenia and runner-up in the last U-21 Euro Cup.
He is the “10” of the current Israel U-21 team and one of the great promises. He started his career at Maccabi Tel Aviv FC. He played only one season and then in 2023 he became the new player for Red Bull Salzburg. In his first season in the Austrian league he won the champion title and a recognition as the revelation player of the tournament.
The current Chelsea FC player was one of the bombs of the transfer market in 2022 when the London club paid Skahktar 70 million euros to keep the forward. He has been an under-17, under-19 and under-21 international with the Ukraine national football team.
The Dominican Republic U-20 soccer team qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by beating Guatemala 4-2 on penalties (2-2 in 120 minutes), in the first semifinal of the Concacaf Men's World Cup that took place. takes place in Honduras in 2022.
Edison Azcona is a teammate of Lionel Messi in the MLS club and managed to join the Argentine world champion for the first title in the club's history when he won the Leagues Cup.
The Moroccan team won the African U-23 Cup, beating Egypt 2-1 in the final. The star striker that Real Betis has went through several clubs in the Spanish League, including Barcelona. He played three games in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and achieved historic qualification for Paris 2024, where he is poised to be the team's starter.
The team secured its qualification after beating Fiji 9-0, with five goals from Riley Bidois, in the final of the Oceania pre-Olympic tournament.
He was chosen as the best player in the under-23 Africa Cup. He is currently a player for Pyramids FC, he arrived in 2018 and since then he managed to be runner-up twice in the Egyptian Premier League and the Cup.
The Malian team won the third and final place for the Olympic Games, after beating Guinea in the U-23 African Cup of Nations for third place. Their star player and number “9” Doumbia is currently a player for Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, the last champion of the United Arab Emirates football league.
#players #Paris #Thiago #Almada #Mijailo #Mudryk #Abde #Azcona
Leave a Reply