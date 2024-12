Carlos Prates: dream debut

It is rare to find a newcomer to the UFC among the best fighters of the year, but the 2024 of the member of the ‘Fighting Nerds’ has surpassed a conventional debut. Four fights, four wins, all of them completed and with full performance bonuses. His rise has been such that after Belal Muhammad’s injury for UC 311, the Brazilian was one of those called to fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov, although due to some discomfort he was unable to accept.