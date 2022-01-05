These are the best Twitch channels to be able to watch football in Spanish:
The Neox program is very famous in Spain and for some time it has been taking a large part of its content to Twitch. A clear example are the league and Champions matches of Spanish teams, which although they cannot be seen directly, they can be followed with the comments of the commentators.
Ibai is the most popular streamer in our country without any doubt. Since this season, it has broadcast some games for Paris Saint Germain, which with the arrival of Messi is one of the most interesting teams to see in Europe
The official channel of the Spanish league also works on social networks. It has about 30,000 followers and allows us to see the best goals, summaries and analysis of the matches in the competition
In Latin America, one of the main Twitch channels to follow especially Spanish soccer is Punto Deportivo. Here is a sample of Barcelona’s victory in Mallorca this Sunday (0-1)
A team the size of Real Madrid could not be absent from this list either. The whites have had their own Twitch channel for a few months and in it they also analyze matches and teach events and important club news.
