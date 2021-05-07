The Madrid elections have passed and, surprisingly, the sun came out the next day. Let some continue to think that a new political zeitgeist has arrived and others that it is just a bureaucratic time change. We do our thing, which is the cinema, where the news begins to pick up pace.

‘The forgetfulness that we will be’ it’s one of the prettiest movie titles I’ve come across, and it’s the license plate for an equally pretty movie. Some say that the best of the director Fernando Trueba.

It is an adaptation of a literary work where the real figure of a socially committed doctor is remembered who, in the convulsed Colombia of a few decades ago (which was like Mother’s Day at Rocío Carrasco’s house), was assassinated. Javier Cámara, with a Colombian accent, does an excellent job. The director is able to put the form at the service of the story, and takes us to those extreme circumstances, but making us love the characters. It doesn’t fall into the blatant exaltation of a lay saint, and that’s what makes it so great.

A German comedy already seems like a contradiction to us, but a German romantic comedy is almost incongruous. But ‘Endless wedding’ It is that, a pseudo German version of the wonderful ‘My best friend’s wedding’ (1997).

Here too it is a girl who runs to her best friend’s bond to save him from a girlfriend who doesn’t suit him (according to her criteria). The addition is that this girl is more liberated than the Julia Roberts of the other film, and her romantic relationships are intertwined in a feature film that leaves no commonplace of the bridal sub-genre untrue. Sometimes it’s just as boring to watch as a friend’s honeymoon video, and sometimes it’s as fun as a good bachelor party.

Do any of you watch the comic series ‘Mom’? It is about a mother and daughter who disengage from alcohol, but in a humorous tone. It is starred in excellent comics led by teacher Allison Janney. ‘4 days’ it’s a sad episode of ‘Mom’.

A mother must help her drug-addicted daughter go four full days without trying drugs. A melodrama with all the laws and without concessions, very much like a tabletop telefilm, with Glenn Close (the one who did the perreo dance at the Oscars), playing the courageous mother. His is a devastating phrase that sums up the mood of that family: “Sometimes I have the feeling that I no longer want to love her.” Contraindicated for depressives or students in exams.

Angelina Jolie stars ‘Those who wish my death’ (and does not refer to Jennifer Aniston). He plays a kind of Rambo as a forest agent, who must save a child from professional assassins, who seem to have come from the Bourne saga, who are after him.

The film is mediocre, almost as bad as ‘Maximum risk’ (1993), only that in that one everything happened in snowy mountains and what was sought was a millionaire loot, and here it happens in a devastating forest fire.

My generation had as its founding war that of the disintegration of Yugoslavia. We followed her on television, we knew the names of the leaders of each side (now forgotten by my memory and history), and of the towns where the battles were taking place.

‘Quo vadis, Aida?’ takes us to one of the most dramatic settings of that war, Srebrenica. There the Serbs executed in cold blood more than 8,000 Bosnians before the inaction of the UN. In this film we put ourselves in the shoes of a translator of the Blue Helmets who tries to save her family trapped in such a carnage. Very hard. A kinder approach to this conflict is the Bosnian ‘Cirkus Columbia’ (2010).

Some attractive bodies of young actors playing unlikely roles, abandoned in a lifeboat in the middle of the ocean, and harassed by a shark, is what we will find in ‘White shark’. You are right, everything is as new as an election in which everyone wins. Without a doubt, it is a better plan that you take out your summer clothes.

I confirm what a friend says about me, I am a geek. That is why I invite you to enjoy on the big screen the complete saga of ‘The Lord of the rings’. We will dribble with pleasure.

Cinema is safe. Let’s have a movie week.