Every time you go to the supermarket, is it enough for less? You are not the only one, and that is why in this note we will tell you some Tricks you should apply to save when doing your shopping.

Despite the fact that the minimum wage rose this 2023 in Mexico, the truth is that, at the same time, the prices of various products also increased, also affecting the foods that make up the so-called “basic basket”.

So great has been the escalation of prices in staple food that the price of kilogram of tortilla is already hitting 30 pesos in some of the Mexican cities.

Given this situation, we will immediately give you some of the best recommendations so that you can save money when doing the supermarket.

Tricks to save when shopping at the supermarket

First of all, although it is true that many families usually stock their pantry in supermarkets, it should be borne in mind that better prices can be found in the markets, especially in terms of fruits and vegetables.

Meanwhile, some of the following tricks to save money when shopping may be quite obvious, but it never hurts to give them a little review to keep them in mind.

make small purchases

It is better that you buy what you really need and in the measured amounts to buy large amounts of food, especially perishablesand end up throwing them away when they expired.

You take advantage of promotions

As you may have already noticed, supermarkets sometimes offer promotions, among many others. offers that can save you some pesos without much effort. Remember, above all, that you must buy what you are really going to consume.

make a list

A fundamental trick to save when going to the supermarket is to keep a list of what you really need, since by sticking to the comparison you will avoid making unnecessary purchases.

Go to the supermarket after eating

Something that will undoubtedly help you not to spend more when going to the supermarket is to eat before going to do your shopping. Studies have shown that stocking the pantry when hungry causes people to buy more items than they should.

Take advantage of free samples

Finally, an excellent trick to save when doing the supermarket is to take advantage of the free samples of the products that you commonly use. Remember that they must be items that you actually use to prevent them from ending up in the trash.