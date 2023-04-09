Currently having internet, more than a luxury, is almost a basic need due to all the activities that require access to the network, which is why in this note we will tell you some Tricks to increase the WiFi signal in your home.

As we mentioned before, the use of the Internet has increasingly become a basic need, because beyond checking social networks and messaging with family or friends, access to the Internet is essential for school tasks and work.

Precisely one of the most used sources to connect to the Internet when you are in a fixed space is the Wi-Fi routerHowever, as you may have already noticed, the signal from it can be affected.

And the previous situation worsens if a repeater is used (a device whose function is to be in charge of expanding the internet signal of the router) and it is placed in a bad position.

Tricks to amplify the WiFi signal

First of all, you should take into account the following tips regarding the position that the so-called router repeater should occupy inside your home, according to the “Xataka” site:

router distance

A first piece of advice is to make sure that the WiFi router is at a average repeater distancethat is, the device in charge of amplifying the signal sent by the router that your internet provider has given you.

It is so that if you place the repeater very far from the router, the signal may be very weak or it may not even be able to connect; meanwhile, if you put it too close, the signal cannot be expanded correctly.

Move it away from other devices

In order to avoid interference, the best thing you can do is put the repeater away from other devices that use Bluetooth, such as appliances and televisionsas these can cause the signal to drop.

The best place

Also, you must make sure to put the WFi repeater on a safe place, preferably on a piece of furniture or in an elevated and uncovered placebecause then the signal will be of better quality.

For its part, as for the WiFi router itself, to have a better signal coverage throughout the house, we recommend you check if your device has the two different bandas 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, since not all modems have it. Since each of them has different characteristics, it is best to choose the most suitable one to connect the repeater.

In addition, as with the repeater, to amplify the WiFi signal in your home as much as possible, it is also essential that you do not place the router near household appliances, especially microwaves, televisions, refrigerators, toasters, and washing machines.