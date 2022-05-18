One of the star dishes of Spanish gastronomy is the potato omelette. There is nothing more typical in this country than accompanying a beer with a good tortilla skewer. As for tastes, there is everything, there are those who prefer it with onion and those who enjoy more than an omelette without this element, but what no one can deny is that it is a delicacy.

Learning to make an omelette is very simple, but what usually costs more the first few times is to turn it. This step is key to the proper development of this dish, since you can create a mess in the kitchen if it gets out of hand. There are some tricks to turn the potato omelette without the risk of ending up in disaster and losing the ingredients along the way.

Tips to turn the tortilla

1. Flip the tortilla with the pan



If you are a lover of cooking contests, you have surely seen more than one expert chef make this movement with a grace and a technique that borders on the supernatural. It is the most correct way to turn your tortilla, but if you have made tortillas for your whole family it is still very complicated, so this maneuver requires experience.

To turn the tortilla using this method, you must follow these steps: while holding the pan by the handle with one hand, with the other you should tap repeatedly and sharply downwards on the upper part of the handle, as close as possible to the union with the pan. Thus, it will begin to move and climb the opposite area of ​​the handle, which will make it move forward to complete the lap without any problem.

2. Turn the potato omelette over with a plate



If you still don’t feel confident enough to flip the tortilla with the pan itself, this is the right method. Place the plate on the tortilla in the pan, without letting go of the plate at any time, and making a quick movement, turn the pan over. With the help of a wooden spoon, push the tortilla on the plate so that it returns to the pan. There are times when you just need to tilt the plate a little and the tortilla will fall into the pan, but be careful because you can spoil the cake.

To help you turn the tortilla you can put a little oil on the plate you are going to use before putting it on top of the tortilla. This way, when you flip it over, the tortilla will slide easily onto the plate to return to the pan. If you notice that it sticks to the plate a bit, use a slotted spoon to prevent it from breaking.

A tip for this method is to use a plate more or less the same diameter as the tortilla, so it will be as tight as possible to the tortilla and it will be more difficult for it to move when you turn it. On the other hand, if you use a plate larger than the pan, there will be a gap between it and the tortilla, which may mean that you have to turn it over very quickly so that it does not break.

3. Use a tortilla flipper



If the other tricks seem very complicated to you, you have to resort to more practical and safe tactics, for this you just have to get this type of cover. Since they are made for this purpose, they do not have any edges or obstacles so that the tortilla slides smoothly when you have to put it back in the pan. They have a handle designed to hold the lid securely when you go to turn the potato omelette. Although it is larger than the pan, its shape fits perfectly to it so that no liquid escapes. Without a doubt, this kitchen tool can help you achieve perfection in your potato omelette.