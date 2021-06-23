Deportivo Merlo comes from beating Fénix 5-1 and in that game played on Tuesday June 22, an already illustrious date for world football, a peculiar situation was experienced: the offensive midfielder Franco Benitez he scored the team’s third goal at 16:09, at the exact minute that, 35 years ago, Diego Maradona made his work of art in front of the English at the Azteca stadium.

The goals had nothing to do with it, because Diego dribbled from midfield to every English rival he encountered on the road, while Franco Benítez scored a nice free kick at the angle to stretch his team’s advantage at Parque San Martín. Like Diego.

“The truth is that I feel an impressive joy. It was all very fast: before kicking I heard the referee tell the line by intercom that after that play they were going to stop the game to pay tribute to Diego “, reveals Deportivo Merlo’s 10, hours after his precise shot.

“At first I did not fall and it was my teammates when they came to hug me who made me realize it and congratulated me on the goal,” he adds, excited.

Benítez is right-handed, he is 30 years old and he never saw Maradona play, but he also highlights that he is his idol.

“I grew up watching videos of him and my dad would always tell me about his plays and his achievements. He is a reference, an idol. When he passed away I remember feeling terrible anguish: I was at home having lunch and when I found out I couldn’t finish eating”.

Benítez’s goal came within the framework of a great collective performance of Deportivo Merlo, who with the win against Fénix remains to a point from the leader Los Andes in Primera B, when there are three games left before the end of the championship.

The midfielder Franco Benítez, after scoring his goal at 16:09 on Tuesday, June 22. Photo: Press Deportivo Merlo

“We have recently been promoted and we had faith to play the First B. Now we are reaching the end of the tournament and we want to earn what we have left to see if we can become champions ”, says Franco hopefully.

Winning this tournament (opening) would not guarantee Merlo promotion but would qualify for play a final Before the winner of the closing ceremony to decide who goes up to the First National.

On the way, the Charro has three rivals: CADU of Zárate, Villa San Carlos and Deportivo Armenio. The first of them will face in local condition on Saturday at 15.30.

“They come in well and have the same points as us, so it will be a difficult game. It’s good to be able to face them in this instance. Hopefully we get a good game and that the three points stay at home ”, points out Benítez.



Franco Benítez hugs his teammates after scoring his second goal of the game. Photo: Press Deportivo Merlo

Deportivo Merlo is a new team in this category: it has just achieved promotion at the beginning of the year and adapted in the best way, so much so that it is one of the top scoring teams in the tournament: he has 23 goals in favor in 13 games played and only Colegiales surpasses him, with 24. His top scorer is Lázaro Romero, with seven goals.

He also has a good defense considering the offensive voracity he shows: he received 17 goals and is one of the fewest goals in the division.