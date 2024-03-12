With the first holidays of the year, it's time to equip yourself with the best items to enjoy to the fullest, whether at home or on the road. At Walmart, you find everything you need, from folding tables to outdoor breakfast areas, tents and much more.

But today we want to highlight the “best travel companion”: the folding chair with integrated cooler, and all at an unbeatable price with a spectacular discount that you won't be able to miss and up to 12 Months No Interest

Hiperware Folding Chair with Integrated Cooler for Outdoors

The Easter holidays are about to begin, and what better way to prepare than with the perfect folding chair for your outdoor adventures. Imagine having a comfortable seat and, at the same time, keeping your drinks cold thanks to the integrated cooler under the seat. Now it is possible with the Hiperware folding chair which for $1,133 can be yours with a price of only $564.

Characteristics:

⦿ Unparalleled versatility: Use it as a beach chair, for camping or wherever you prefer. Its cross-shaped metal structure and non-slip base provides firmness on any terrain.

⦿ Incomparable durability: Made with 600D Oxford fabric and reinforced seams, attached to a 16 mm thick metal tube structure, capable of supporting more than 100 kg.

⦿ Maximum portability: Easily take it wherever you want, ideal for fishing days, camping, beach, terrace, garden and more.

⦿ Integrated cooler: In addition to keeping your drinks cold, it has a side compartment in the cooler, perfect for storing objects or snacks.

⦿ This portable folding chair with integrated cooler is the perfect ally for your excursions.

⦿ Sturdy 600D Oxford fabric and metal frame ensure comfort and durability.

⦿ Ideal for fishing, beach, camping or just relaxing in your garden.

⦿ It has an additional side pocket for storage. ¡

Specifications:

⦿ Frame Material: Steel

⦿ Color: Green

⦿ Dimensions: Height 61 cm, Length 36 cm, Width 29 cm

⦿ Foldable: Yes

⦿ Weight: 1kg