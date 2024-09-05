The 2024/25 Bundesliga has seen one of the most exciting transfer windows in recent years. Clubs such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have all reinforced their squads with top-quality players, looking to compete at the highest level both in Germany and in Europe. Here we present the most notable signings of the season, who promise to be protagonists in the fight for the title.
Martin Terrier’s signing by Bayer Leverkusen is a bet on creative talent in attack. The French winger, who stood out in Ligue 1, arrives with the mission of providing goals and assists. His versatility in attack and his ability to break through defensive lines make him a key piece for Xabi Alonso’s system.
Aleix García strengthens Bayer Leverkusen’s midfield with his vision and ability to distribute the ball. Joining from Girona, the Spanish midfielder is a player who can control the tempo of the game, offering both defensive solidity and creativity in playmaking. His addition adds depth to the squad.
Hiroki Ito is a strategic addition for Bayern Munich, offering flexibility in defence. The Japanese, who can play both as a centre-back and left-back, arrives to add solidity and alternatives at the back. His tactical intelligence and ability to play out from deep are qualities that fit perfectly into Bayern’s style of play.
Serhou Guirassy is the striker Borussia Dortmund needed to maintain their attacking power. Joining from VfB Stuttgart, Guirassy has proven himself to be a natural goalscorer in the Bundesliga. His ability to finish plays and physical presence in the box make him a constant threat to opposing defences, bolstering Dortmund’s attack.
Pascal Gross’ return to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund is great news for fans. The experienced German midfielder brings tactical intelligence and an ability to execute precise passes and finishes from the second line. His knowledge of German football and versatility in midfield will allow him to be a crucial element in the team’s rotation.
Joao Palhinha is the reinforcement Bayern Munich needed in defensive midfield. The Portuguese, known for his strength and recovery ability, arrives to provide balance and strength in containment. His signing adds an extra layer of security to the Bavarian team’s defensive line, essential for their European aspirations.
Michael Olise is one of Bayern Munich’s most exciting signings this season. The young French-English winger, who joined from Crystal Palace, brings dynamism, one-on-one ability and an ability to create chances from the flanks. His ability to play on both flanks makes him a valuable asset for Thomas Tuchel.
