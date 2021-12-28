During 2021, new elements arrived in Mexican soccer and therefore, in the following list we present the best signings made by several of the Liga MX teams.
In Guard1anes Clausura 2021 and Apertura 2021 there were several hires and we share with you which were the best of them.
The Argentine goalkeeper left the Xeneize team to be the new starting goalkeeper of the Sultana del Norte team and immediately won the appreciation of the fans, thanks to his extraordinary level and was left with the ownership of the Monterrey goal.
The Mexican captain and midfielder arrived at the den in early 2021, after a first half of 2020 where he had a high level and was close to being called up to the national team, the player was a fundamental piece for the foxes to be proclaimed champions.
The Colombian attacker did not enter into the feline team’s plans and was sent with the rojinegros, but the South American arrived to win the team’s ownership and was an important part in the achievement of the championship.
The Argentine striker took a place in the athletic team and with his goals he contributed a lot to the team to break the drought of more than 70 years without being a champion, he arrived at the team at the beginning of 2021 and his level did not disappoint.
The Peruvian midfielder earned the respect of the Águila fans, having good performances with the team after his signing at the beginning of the year, in addition, he became a regular starter.
The Real Madrid youth squad and Spanish midfielder arrived at the Nest to defend the azulcrema colors and immediately earned a place in the starting lineup of Solari.
The 23-year-old multi-functional left-back won a starting position in the Azulcrema team, after his extraordinary level in Mexican soccer with the Strip, he was signed and has not disappointed and was even considered for the national team.
The Mexican midfielder came to San Nicolás de los Garza to earn a place in the starting eleven and responded to the starting absences on several occasions during the last semester of Guido Pizarro. He scored four goals and gave two assists in his first 20 games played.
