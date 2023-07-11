By 1975, O’Rei had already retired from soccer, but having financial problems, he accepted an offer from new york cosmosdespite having other offers from the real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan.

The Phenomenon, world champion in 1994 and 2002, amazed the world in the mid-90s with the Barcelonatherefore, the Inter de Milan He did not hesitate to take him to his ranks in 1997, after terminating his contract with the culé. In fact, his transfer to the Italian club was the largest in history at the time for 26.50 million.

The Dutch legend shone with the ajaxbut even more awaited him when he was placed in 1975 the elastic of the Barcelonaa club where he would later create the famous Total soccer.

The Children of the Gods they wanted to send it to real Madridbut the attacker preferred to go with the blaugranas for 60 million pesetaswhich also at that time was the most expensive transfer in the world.

After winning the Libertadores Cup with the Saints of his country, in 2013 the forward jumped the pond with the Barcelonawho put on the table of the South Americans €57 million. However, since 2014 the Madrid prosecutor’s office began to investigate the price of the transfer, showing that it really was 86.2 million.

La Pulga, world champion in Qatar 2022, left the blaugrana colors behind to put on the jersey of the psg in 2021. The transfer of the Argentine was 80 million euros.

The Portuguese became a figure with the Manchester Utdreason enough for the president of the whites, Florentino Perezdecided to move his signings to take over the World Cup international in 2009.

Like others on the list, at the time he starred in the most expensive transfer on the planet for 80 million euros.