lately the Artificial intelligence is doing everything, recreating the story, the characters and all kinds of work, therefore, 90min took the liberty of using it to publicize which are the best transfers in history, according to the ChatGPTyielding interesting results.
Well yes, the Brazilian’s name appears at the top of the Top 10. It is known that the three-time world champion never went to Europe, defending almost his entire career at Santos F.C. of his country, where he began in 1956.
By 1975, O’Rei had already retired from soccer, but having financial problems, he accepted an offer from new york cosmosdespite having other offers from the real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan.
Another world champion. The monarch with France in 1998 he had a big step with the Arsenal of England, where he was a goalscorer and champion, for this reason, the Barcelona noticed him for the 2007-2008 season, paying €24 million. The striker spent three seasons with the culés accumulating more trophies.
The biggest betrayal Classic from Spain the Portuguese made it. The World Cup player was a Barcelona figure, however, that did not matter to put on the rival’s shirt real Madrid in the year 2000. The midfielder wrote his name in the history of the meringues, so having signed was not so bad for him. It should be remembered that his transfer is one of the most expensive in history after paying €61 million.
For many, the Brazilian was the best striker in the world, unfortunately his injury problems sidelined him prematurely.
The Phenomenon, world champion in 1994 and 2002, amazed the world in the mid-90s with the Barcelonatherefore, the Inter de Milan He did not hesitate to take him to his ranks in 1997, after terminating his contract with the culé. In fact, his transfer to the Italian club was the largest in history at the time for 26.50 million.
Another soccer legend. The Frenchman was world champion in 1998 and at that time he defended the colors of the Juventus. For the 2001-2002 season, Real Madrid signed him, which was a bet that paid off. After a year wanting him to join the whites, the transfer was finally carried out through €77.5 millionbeing at the same time, at that time, the most expensive signing in the history of football.
We move on to another world champion. The D10s, monarch with Argentina in 1986, he left the Boca Juniors to go to Europe with him BarcelonaHowever, after two campaigns, he went to napoli, where he would become a great idol. The fluff march with the Parthenopeans it was given for eight million euros and four years of contract, winning two leagues and the UEFA Cup.
Although he failed to establish himself as world champion, he came close to becoming one in 1974 with the Netherlandseven received the Golden Ball as Best Player.
The Dutch legend shone with the ajaxbut even more awaited him when he was placed in 1975 the elastic of the Barcelonaa club where he would later create the famous Total soccer.
The Children of the Gods they wanted to send it to real Madridbut the attacker preferred to go with the blaugranas for 60 million pesetaswhich also at that time was the most expensive transfer in the world.
The controversial Brazilian is not only controversial on the field, but also his transfer has generated a whole controversy that has led to lawsuits and others.
After winning the Libertadores Cup with the Saints of his country, in 2013 the forward jumped the pond with the Barcelonawho put on the table of the South Americans €57 million. However, since 2014 the Madrid prosecutor’s office began to investigate the price of the transfer, showing that it really was 86.2 million.
The Argentine forged an unforgettable and magical story with the Barcelonawhere it was thought that he would be for the rest of his career, however, surprisingly one day he decided to leave the farmhouse.
La Pulga, world champion in Qatar 2022, left the blaugrana colors behind to put on the jersey of the psg in 2021. The transfer of the Argentine was 80 million euros.
The Top is headed by El Comandante after his signing with the real Madridwhere he became an idol by accumulating leagues, cups and the unforgettable Champions League.
The Portuguese became a figure with the Manchester Utdreason enough for the president of the whites, Florentino Perezdecided to move his signings to take over the World Cup international in 2009.
Like others on the list, at the time he starred in the most expensive transfer on the planet for 80 million euros.
