Paris is the most attractive capital of 2024, according to the classic report published every year around this time Euromonitor Internationala renowned company specialized in market research. The verdict does not seem a surprise these days, when the ‘new’ Notre Dame cathedral has just been inaugurated and when images of the Olympic Games are still fresh in our memory. On the other hand, it still seems curious that London – which usually bids for the top in this type of lists – does not appear in the top 10. We find it in thirteenth position, weighed down by the marks in tourism policies, health and safety or sustainability.

«Paris boasts unmatched global dominance in 2024leading the Tourism Infrastructure pillar, a strength attributed to the wide range of sporting events it hosted throughout the year, including the Summer Olympics, and ranking an impressive third in the Tourism Performance and Policy and Tourist Attractiveness pillars », reads the report.

The index Euromonitor International Top 100 City Destinations 2024 brings together information on the performance, attractiveness and potential of urban markets. Specifically, it compares 55 different metrics across six key pillars – they are assessed for example sustainability, economic performance and health and safety– for one hundred urban destinations, in order to create an overall score that reflects the attractiveness of the city.

Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, Rome, Milan, New York, Amsterdam, Sydney, Singapore, Barcelona, ​​Taipei, Seoul, London, Dubai, Berlin, Osaka, Bangkok, Los Angeles, Istanbul, Melbourne.

In this classification, which is usually observed with interest in the offices of tourism managers, Madrid occupies second placefor its sustainability strategy and its commitment to improving responsible tourism, and Tokyo third, becoming an attractive option for MICE events. In 2024, nearly 13 million international trips to Tokyo will be recorded, according to Euromonitor International.









Europe dominates the 2024 rankings with six cities in the top 10. In addition to Madrid’s second place, Rome and Milan are in fourth and fifth position, Amsterdam in seventh and Barcelona in tenth. New Yorkat No. 6, is the only American city in the top 10.

The most visited cities

Bangkok tops the rankings for international arrivals in 2024, with 32.4 million travelers. Istanbul is in second position, with 23 million, and London is third, with 21.7 million. Hong Kong and Mecca appear in fourth and fifth place.

The Euromonitor report puts the spotlight on some tourism trends of the year, especially the simplification of visas. Thailand has also improved this aspect, which has greatly benefited Bangkok. As of July 2024, the country offers a 60-day visa exemption for tourists from 93 countries and has increased the number of countries that can apply for a visa upon arrival in the country.

Another award for Madrid

Madrid, by the way, has also been recognized as the ‘Most Desirable City in Europe’ in the 23rd edition of the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, the prizes awarded by Wanderlustthe UK’s oldest and largest circulation travel magazine.