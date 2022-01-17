We already know the new coach of the year, Tomas Tuchel. The German coach took on a Chelsea that had not finished starting at the beginning of the season with Fran Lampard. In the Champions League group stage when the English coach was still there, no one was betting on Chelsea as a candidate to win the ”orejona”. Tuchel appeared and scored a Di Matteo who did something similar in 2012 with David Luiz, Drogba and company, winning the Champions League.
Tuchel received the award and said the following: ”It’s a pretty normal day so far. You said my name and it was a bit surreal, I’m impressed. I find it strange to have won the award. I am enjoying the moment. We’ve lost some steam in the league, but in other competitions we’re in good shape. It’s exciting to be here. I also congratulate the Chelsea coach.”
The now Chelsea manager is not going through his best period with the London club. They recently lost to Pep Guardiola’s City in the Premier League and their point difference increases to 13. The duel was crucial to rejoin the fight for the League, but a goal from a star Kevin De Bruyne ruins the chances that they can be do with the title.
Another of the most talked about issues with the German coach has been his fight with Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian’s statements in an interview making it clear that he does not feel comfortable with him and that he would like to return to Inter.
#Tomas #Tuchel #named #coach #world
Leave a Reply