The post-pandemic real estate market has reaped very good alternatives for investors looking for opportunities in the well. Design Soho It is one of them: its location, price and characteristics have made it one of the most chosen options for both capitalization investment and temporary income.

Comercialized by Interwin, this important development on the corner of Uriarte and Gorriti is characterized by its 35 linear meters of façade and design by the renowned architecture studio Lopatin & Asociados. It will have landscape floors of 1 and 2 rooms of 25 to 61 m2 with all its external environments and comfortable balconies. Its North orientation is an additional advantage, since guarantees light and sun in all departments of the building.

One aspect that does not go unnoticed by investors is that Design Soho has the exact dose of amenities. It has a covered heated swimming pool, SUM, gym, laundry, grills and English patio, without losing the good balance between own meters and percentage of amenities.

“Design Soho is a great opportunity also for those looking to access their first home in one of the most exciting and fun corners of the city,” says Miguel Ludmer, director of Interwin. “Palermo Soho is an area that concentrates multiple attractions among which a wide gastronomic offer, fashion and design stores, squares, urban art and bicycle paths stand out,” he emphasizes.

The studio apartments range from US $ 62,245 and the 2 rooms from US $ 98,609, in one of the top neighborhoods of the City.

Next to the Palermo Green corridor, Design Soho has maximum connectivity: just 300 meters from the Metrobus, with the bicycle lanes over Gorriti, fast access roads to the center and an agile exit to the North Access.

“If to all this we add that in Design Soho the prices are below the average in the area, with studio apartments from $ 62,245 and 2 rooms from $ 98,609You can understand why the product has had such rapid acceptance since its launch, “adds Ludmer.

For inquiries contact by phone at (11) 5275-4200, via WhatsApp or visit the entrepreneurship website.