Na, what have you planned between the years? Probably not much this year, of course. Maybe you have to work too, we understand well. Our field of work, le internet, after all, never sleeps and always wants to be played and plowed. In fact, the virus that begins with “C” has not only robbed us of contemplation this year, but has also robbed us of something at least as beautiful, namely these days in between. Between the years.

“Between the years” is the Bielefeld holiday season – it just doesn’t exist. You can’t live between years. And public holidays are officially not the 28th, 29th or 30th anyway. Nevertheless, there are days that are wonderful, precisely because they are in between, floating between the tides and the stars. An airless thing, neither space nor time, at most a period of time that will eventually pass.

The intermediate days between the years

Between the years there are no obligations, no time calculation. Between the years is when you meet old school friends who you haven’t seen in a long time (at least if the Christmas holidays are reserved for the family). Between the years is sometimes when you do the tax return or regulate other things that have remained lying around for a long time, in the conscience, in the memory drawer for the days between the years.

Between the years it is not yet worthwhile to start with the good resolutions (less alcohol! More sport! Eat healthier!) For the new year ahead. After all, you float in between, and you can safely slip a mini chocolate star or a tiny roast pork between your teeth.

As a rule, one is still in the festive mood, even though the festivities have long been celebrated, and prepares oneself mentally for the next big celebration – even if this means that the limbo between the years is finally over because the new year was rung. (But let’s be honest: Who starts dieting and exercising on the first of January with a terrible hangover? Exactly, nobody. After all, you have to fight a hangover with a counter beer and counter fries, and the first of January 2021 is a Friday, so you can do that Take away the weekend from a culinary point of view and let the holiday mood fade away very gradually.)

The days between the years are usually wonderful for schoolchildren because they have vacation but are mostly at home. The visits to Grandma and Grandpa are over and the many gifts are waiting to be tested. The supermarket is open and the school is closed. Wonderful!

But this year, the days in between were stolen, or rather, anticipated. The whole damn year 2020 was beyond measure in between, besides anyway. There has seldom been a more evacuated year than this, a year without anything. In which neither the festivals nor the holidays were particularly edifying, and you got used to the culinary idyll at home far too quickly. As an intermediate state, you believed you could understand the situation at the beginning, until you realized at some point: there is always in between now. And more and more often.

It is an attitude towards life that is missing this year. That is of course marginal compared to other, big, important things that are also missing anyway. The certainty that it has been celebrated for this year and many more months, by the way, does it for the feeling that we are somehow in between. Nobody is looking forward to the next party, New Year’s Eve, because it won’t take place after all. One year goes by, the other comes, and nobody notices. And then there is nothing in between.

The attitude towards life, however, and that is the beauty of feelings, can be restored, it is sometimes a matter of attitude and also a matter of visualization. How about if we think about what else is so particularly beautiful between the years – and save it for the years after, uh, in between, so sometime when it works again? Or look for new, feasible, beautiful things: Sing a song (yes, really, sing, even alone, that lifts the mood immensely!). Hear a song. Read a book. Read the newspaper, maybe even FAZ.NET. And think of the days when the in-between was an exception, and hope for the days when the in-between will again be a welcome change. Hope for these days, yes! You’re coming very soon.