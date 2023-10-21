Nutritionist Kruglova: it’s better to eat dumplings during the day, when the body is full of energy

It is best to eat dumplings in the daytime, when the body has finally woken up and is ready for the stress that involves digesting “heavy” meat products, from which this dish is often prepared – pork, lamb or beef. Nutritionist Natalya Kruglova spoke about this, reports NEWS.ru.

“Red meat takes a long time to digest, which can cause discomfort in the evening and interfere with proper sleep,” she noted.

Earlier, Kruglova talked about a way to make dumplings healthier. According to her, to avoid a feeling of heaviness after this dish, it should be eaten with vegetables.

The expert advised adding enough fiber to dumplings. Such a meal, according to the nutritionist, will contain the required amount of proteins, carbohydrates and dietary fiber.

Kruglova noted that there should be more vegetables, or at least no less, than dumplings. Then, the nutritionist pointed out, a fatty dish of dough and meat will be better digested.