“Elite”, the Netflix teen series, is now heading into season 6. With fans wanting to know what will happen to the students of Las Encinas, news has caused great surprise among their followers: Omar Ayuso leaves the show.

When the show premiered in 2018, Ayuso was only 20 years old. His character, a drug dealer also called Omar, fell in love with Ander and struggled to juggle his affections, while telling his Muslim family that he was gay. His plot was so liked that he became one of the most important members of “Elite”.

With the end of season 4 of the series, several familiar faces decided to move away from the plot, which caused the arrival of new members in the fifth installment. The closing of the fifth cycle featured Omar Ayuso, without imagining that the scene in which he would be seen with Rebeka would be the last.

Omar Ayuso says goodbye to “Elite”

In a new Instagram post, Ayuso announces his departure from the television series after five seasons. “After the opening week, I did not want to stop sharing these two images: my first and last shot in what has been the most important emotional journey of my life, so far,” the actor wrote. “In one image the child is excited and insecure, in the other the not so child even more excited and much more insecure than when he started.”

Omar Ayuso says goodbye to “Elite” after 4 years in fiction. Photo: @omarayuso/Instagram

“’Elite’, we owe each other so much that I think it’s best to leave it alone. Thanks to all the people who have held my hand at the beginning of this strange path that is already mine, in which I hope we will meet again many times. Thanks Omar, we have given each other a lot of life and many wars. The show must go on! ”, He finished.

He is the second actor from “Elite” who is leaving season 6. Days ago, Claudia Salas, Rebeka also used her social networks to thank her fans for accompanying her during the broadcast of the Netflix series.