The position adopted by the United States in the Ukraine War has left the president of the invaded country, Volodimir Zelenski in an increasingly complicated position, which is seen Without the support of which until now was his main ally And that, in fact, it now seems willing to grant Russia everything you ask.

The thing really looks bad for the Ukrainian leader, and even more after the publication, this Friday, of an article in the New York Posta medium whose editorial line is linked to Trump and that, citing a White House source, shows A little flattering future for Zelenski.

“The best for Zelenski and the world is whatE goes to France immediately “, That source says to Post. This Insider He adds that Zelenski already has few defenders in the intimate circle of President Trump.

In addition, the deterioration of the relationship between Trump and Zelenski threatens With sinking the kyiv position In peace conversations with Russia, says this same internal source.

According to this person, “Anti-Zelenski feeling is widespread within the west wing.” This official adds that the Republican party “has a great presence in Ukraine” and postulated that there are “people in the White House who have a traditional vision of the Republican Party on Zelenski.”

The former defenders of Ukraine at the White House, including the National Security Advisor Mike Waltzhave joined Trump to criticize Zelenski and contain attacks against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Trump administration obviously does not like Zelenski and does everything possible so that everyone knows it. The recent statements of US President show that he wants elections in Ukraine as soon as possible and that Zelenski is replaced by someone more negotiable. It can be someone in whom Trump and his allies trust: a military leader or a businessman, “he also told the Post A Ukrainian political analyst who did not want to reveal his name.