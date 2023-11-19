Within the framework of the expected commercial event El Buen Fin 2023, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) has revealed news that could change the luck of the participants. In this edition, the SAT has prepared multiple cash prizes that amount to a maximum total of five hundred million pesos.

The best of all? One of these prizes reaches the tempting figure of 250,000 pesos.

The draw, which includes the delivery of 326,249 cash prizes, promises to reward participants who make purchase transactions with credit or debit cards issued in Mexico by recognized financial institutions.

Valid transactions must be greater than $250.00 MXN and made exclusively between the November 17 and 20, 2023 in establishments registered on the portal www.elbuenfin.org, complying with the established bases and conditions.

Participating is easy

Automatically registered purchases will be incorporated into a database that considers the approval or authorization numbers generated by each operation in participating businesses. This means that no additional registration is necessary to be part of the draw, thus ensuring free participation and without additional costs.

The question everyone asks is: how do you know if you have won one of these prizes of up to 250,000 pesos? The answer will arrive on December 8, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., at which time the draw will be held at the SAT facilities, located at Avenida Hidalgo number 77, Colonia Guerrero, Mexico City (CDMX).

The names of the lucky ones will be published on December 11, 2023 on the electronic mini-site of the “El Buen Fin” 2023 Sweepstakes, available on the websites www.gob.mx/Sorteoelbuenfin and www.sat.gob.mx.

The appeal of this raffle lies not only in the purchasing opportunities, but in the real possibility of obtaining a prize that could change anyone’s financial course.

The SAT has given an interesting twist to El Buen Fin 2023, offering not only tempting offers, but the chance to win a significant sum simply by making purchases. Don’t miss this unique opportunity!