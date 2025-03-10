He Betis He did not play his best game, but chained his fourth consecutive victory In League. Las Palmasin free fall, Not expires since December last year. Those of Pellegrini They just had to avoid Excessive trust and … Even some apathy that has led them this season to lose against the colists: Valladolid, Valencia, Alavés. And, in fact, Betis was not fine, with innumerable inaccuracies, and several of its cold players such as the rainy and disappeared afternoon on Sunday. However, he managed to impose himself because the rival He stayed with One less player in the 60th minute and? Diego Llorente marked For yours of a formidable Trallazo. Just Isco exhibited His usual level and the fans chanted his name in the last minutes of the game, although a penalty failed in the discount.

The best at the Benito Villamarín stadium was the number 12as in the past it was called to hubbywhen the eleven players jumped to the grass with the first eleven dorsal. With Cold and rainI couldn’t be less appealing to leave home. However, the fans responded once again and almost 50,000 spectators met again in her football home Only Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid concite more spectators. Challenging the inclement, the fans of South goal They stayed hot throughout the game and held the Team support when he did not play brilliantlyspreading the rest of the stadium: «We are all here to sing your song; We are crowded as cannon bullets ».

My nephew Oliver wine from Tenerife To live yesterday your First game in it Villamarín. As a Tenerife, He wanted his rival to lose in the archipelago. But I had long wanted Check live If it was true that they told about the Verdiblanca hobby. It was amazed. Sometimes it is someone from outside, who with his surprise reminds us that it is not at all usual what one experiences daily. When we are familiar with a fact, we lose the perspective and naturalize it. That is why anthropologists say that, to understand the Dimension of a phenomenon to which one is accustomed, You have to practice “missing”separate mentally and emotionally from the fact, observing it with curiosity, Letting you surprise and not assuming what you give of course because It is part of your daily life.

Normally one becomes a follower of his city’s team, unless there is no attractive club. Then that hole is usually filled by Real Madrid or Barça. These are, together with Atlético de Madrid, the most followers teams in Spain. If we except these three, Betis is the club that raises more sympathiesas confirmed by a survey conducted not too long ago. I have always thought that this has to do with what Betis radiates, especially his hubby: a Singular character based on a Tremendously emotional and sensitive link what is independent of the results. Like a Navarrese can be piricated by the fair, a Valladolid for flamenco or an Asturian for Holy Week, Betis embodies what Spanish society considers almost mysterious, of the Andalusians. With all my respects to those born in Ciudad Real or Albacete, one sometimes have to remember that It is lucky to have come to the world in Sevilleand to be able to live in a certain team of baroque emotion, close to what for many people constitutes almost a religious devotion.

My nephew hallucinated And the collective fervor of the fans wrapped him, Although what was seen on the grass was not extraordinary. He entered as a Tenerife who wanted him to lose his palms. AND He came out as Betic. I suspect that forever.