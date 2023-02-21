In our modern world, we can do so many things remotely now that we wouldn’t have considered even twenty years ago.

We can work from home, order our grocery shopping online to be delivered alongside a whole host of other products and we can view houses that we might want to buy. We can watch brand new movies through streaming services at the same time as they are being shown in the cinema – and we can play casino games and win money from wherever we are.

New technology and innovative designs are being announced on such a regular basis that businesses spend a lot of money to strive to be ahead of the curve so that they can compete. Casino sites are no different, of course, and the top casino sites like Megaways Casino will always make sure they have the best innovations and top technology available to their customers – so when we play we get the very best experience.

Read on for a rundown of the top five technological advances that make casino sites even better.

Funding Options

Sharing financial information online has become such a normal thing to do that we rarely think about the technology that goes into protecting that information. Algorithms and encryption play such a valuable role in making sure that our details are safe – and when it comes to casino sites, top tier security is in place to keep us safe.

The other advance that has come with regards to depositing and withdrawing funds is that there are more options to use. It is quite normal to use a bank transfer or a credit or debit card to fund your account, but now you can use eWallets like PayPal, Neteller, and even Venmo to make transactions. Some online casinos will even work with cryptocurrencies, if that is something that you are interested in.

Virtual and Augmented Reality

This is an exciting time for people who are interested in gaming of all kinds, because the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality innovations are coming thick and strong – and the gaming sphere is where they are most likely to come out first.

When it comes to casino gaming, augmented reality can turn your living space into a casino, allowing you to play poker hands on your dining room table, for example.

Virtual reality is growing and developing, and you can now use it to experience a 360-degree immersive experience of being in a live casino. Jump into fully rendered and beautiful casino surroundings and take part in games where you can make the most of the environment and feel like you are really there.

There is so much more to come here, with developments in the Metaverse and other avatar-based virtual worlds that could, in the future, allow you to actually take part in more and more immersive ways.

Cloud Gaming

This is an excellent innovation for gamers that don’t necessarily have access to gigabytes of storage or the latest devices. Cloud gaming allows for instant access to playing a whole host of games, no downloads required.

The benefit of cloud gaming is that you can access all your favourite casino games wherever you are – even if you aren’t connected to wi-fi. There is such a widespread network of 4G and even 5G connections, that in combination with the cloud means you can play while you are waiting for the bus or sitting in the mall.

Cloud gaming is a growing niche of gaming, with effects that reach into other types of gaming. Console gamers can make the most of this by getting hold of the newest platform releases and getting them installed quickly, without having to buy a physical disc.

Hyper-Realistic Graphics

We can see the impact of development and innovation in graphics in movies specifically – it is becoming more and more difficult to tell whether something is superimposed CGI or actually real. Hyper realism in movies and TV shows is accessible to even smaller studios, which means that everything from kids animated movies to action-packed superhero shows are graphically beautiful.

In games, we see the increase in detail for even the simple animations that are used in a poker game, right through to the exciting 3D graphics that are used to make slot games more fun and immersive.

The Megaways slots are an excellent example of this – cascading reels and exploding icons are all portrayed using top animation techniques, while the characters and video cutaways from some of the movie-based slots are rendered perfectly too.

Socials

This is an innovation that comes in handy for those who might still feel socially isolated. Typically when you are playing a casino game at home you are usually on your own – but there is technology available that can make you feel like you are in the room with other players.

This can be as simple as a chat room that you can use to speak to other players when you are playing games together, having little conversations about the weather and other small talk subjects to build friendships.

Of course, the video table games are another way to get more social – you will be able to play a live game with a real dealer, using video links to the table so that you can see what the croupier is doing, the cards as they are played, and in some cases the other players too.

It’s Getting More Technical

With so much development in the AI and machine learning space, there are going to continue being huge innovations in technology and especially online – so it will be exciting to see what comes next for online casino sites!