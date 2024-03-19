His performance at the head of the national team was tarnished after the poor results in 2013 that jeopardized qualification for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Likewise, the mediocre performance of the Mexican team in the 2013 Confederations Cup (elimination in the first round), as well as as the two defeats against Panama both in the first round and in the semifinals of the 2013 Gold Cup unleashed a series of criticisms from the press and fans.

He was fired on September 7, 2013 after the defeat against Honduras at the Azteca on the seventh day of the final hexagonal heading to Brazil 2014, being replaced by his assistant, Luis Fernando Tena.

In total he directed 47 games with an effectiveness of 65% and won the 2011 Gold Cup.

Osorio He was in charge of Tricolor from 2015 to 2018, he directed 44 games of which he won 27, drew 8 and lost 9 times with an effectiveness of 67.42%.

After losing the final of the 2013 Apertura Tournament against Club León, he was officially named coach of the Mexican national team. He ended his stage on July 27, 2015, with a record of 19 wins, 11 draws and 7 losses. He won a Gold Cup.

They also won the 1993 Concacaf Gold Cup by defeating the United States 4-0 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

He also qualified in the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers and led Mexico to compete in the 1994 World Cup in the United States, reaching the round of 16 after losing on penalties against Bulgaria. In the first phase they had finished first in the group ahead of Italy, Ireland and Norway.

He was dismissed after finishing the 1995 Copa América played in Uruguay, where Mexico was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the United States in a penalty shootout. To succeed him in office, the Serbian was hired Bora Milutinović.

In the 2002 Korea-Japan match they had an outstanding group stage, advancing as first place, but falling in the round of 16 against the United States in what is considered Mexico's worst defeat in the history of the World Cups.

In South Africa 2010 they fell in the same instance, this time at the hands of the Argentine National Team, which defeated the tricolor 3-1.

#NOW Raúl Cárdenas, former coach of the Mexican National Team, died this Friday at the age of 87. pic.twitter.com/ICzezbDhrm — Claro Sports (@ClaroSports) March 26, 2016

On a day like today but in 1916, Ignacio Trelles was born, the most successful coach in the history of Mexican soccer. We remember you with great affection every day, Don Nacho. #A lifestyle pic.twitter.com/5XigkQF1TZ — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) July 31, 2020

His notable performance led him to be the senior coach of the Mexican senior team on five occasions, the last being in the 1991 North American Nations Cup.

In the second process, from 1995 to 1997, he was hired to succeed Miguel Mejía Barón and qualify the Mexican team for the 1998 World Cup in France. In addition to qualifying matches, he was champion of the 1996 Gold Cup and third place in the 1997 Copa América. Finally, despite the good results in said tournaments and having qualified for the World Cup, was replaced by Manuel Lapuente.

In total, he led the Mexican team in 104 games, being the second technical director with the most games in the Mexican team, only after Ignacio Trellesand the first in most games won.