Throughout history the Mexican team has had big names on its bench, however, there are very few who have managed to achieve something truly memorable, however, regardless of the results with the Tricolor, they have left their mark in general as coaches.
In the following list we mention 10 technical directors who have coached Mexico and who have achieved relatively good results or at the time had some sporting achievements.
After the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, he was considered one of the main candidates to replace Javier Aguirre in command of the Mexican team. Finally, on October 18, 2010 he was named the new coach of the Mexican national team.
His performance at the head of the national team was tarnished after the poor results in 2013 that jeopardized qualification for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Likewise, the mediocre performance of the Mexican team in the 2013 Confederations Cup (elimination in the first round), as well as as the two defeats against Panama both in the first round and in the semifinals of the 2013 Gold Cup unleashed a series of criticisms from the press and fans.
He was fired on September 7, 2013 after the defeat against Honduras at the Azteca on the seventh day of the final hexagonal heading to Brazil 2014, being replaced by his assistant, Luis Fernando Tena.
In total he directed 47 games with an effectiveness of 65% and won the 2011 Gold Cup.
He is one of the least valued coaches by the Mexican fans, but in terms of numbers, he is one of the best coaches in the recent era of the Mexican team.
Osorio He was in charge of Tricolor from 2015 to 2018, he directed 44 games of which he won 27, drew 8 and lost 9 times with an effectiveness of 67.42%.
After reaching two consecutive Mexican soccer finals with América, he was named interim technical director of the Mexican team, replacing Victor Manuel Vucetich for the two World Cup play-off matches against the New Zealand team, winning 9-3 on aggregate.
After losing the final of the 2013 Apertura Tournament against Club León, he was officially named coach of the Mexican national team. He ended his stage on July 27, 2015, with a record of 19 wins, 11 draws and 7 losses. He won a Gold Cup.
He was appointed coach in 1993 after the sudden departure of César Luis Menotti. As a coach, Mexico was invited for the first time to participate in the Copa América in its 1993 edition, achieving runner-up status, losing the final 2-1 against Argentina.
They also won the 1993 Concacaf Gold Cup by defeating the United States 4-0 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
He also qualified in the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers and led Mexico to compete in the 1994 World Cup in the United States, reaching the round of 16 after losing on penalties against Bulgaria. In the first phase they had finished first in the group ahead of Italy, Ireland and Norway.
He was dismissed after finishing the 1995 Copa América played in Uruguay, where Mexico was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the United States in a penalty shootout. To succeed him in office, the Serbian was hired Bora Milutinović.
The Argentine coach qualified for the 2006 World Cup in Germany without problems, being seeded and leaving a good performance in the World Cup with good football.
He 'Basque'He has been in charge of the National Team in two stages (2001-2002 and 2009-2010) in which he has served as a 'firefighter' to straighten the path in two World Cup processes that had a fatal direction and he ended up directing the team in two World Cups.
In the 2002 Korea-Japan match they had an outstanding group stage, advancing as first place, but falling in the round of 16 against the United States in what is considered Mexico's worst defeat in the history of the World Cups.
In South Africa 2010 they fell in the same instance, this time at the hands of the Argentine National Team, which defeated the tricolor 3-1.
The first and only coach to win the 1999 Confederations Cup against Brazil; He led Mexico to a great exhibition at the 98 World Cup in France where they qualified with 5 points and then fell in the round of 16 against Germany after taking the lead. He also won a Gold Cup with the Tricolor.
As a coach, Cardenas He had four separate stints with the national team, including the 1970 World Cup held in Mexico, where they reached the quarterfinals for the first time in their history. He coached a total of 59 games.
He led the Mexican team in the 1962 Chile and 1966 England World Cups, with very positive results for the time (6 games: 1 win, 2 draws and 3 losses), including Mexico's first victory in a World Cup. by beating eventual runners-up Czechoslovakia 3-1.
His notable performance led him to be the senior coach of the Mexican senior team on five occasions, the last being in the 1991 North American Nations Cup.
The only strategist capable of reaching beyond the round of 16 in World Cups with El Tri, doing so in Mexico 1986. He led the Mexican team in two periods. In his first season, from 1983 to 1986, he led the team in the 86 World Cup in Mexico, taking the team to the quarterfinals. It was the second and last time that the Mexican team has reached the quarterfinals, the only one in which he has played five games and, on a personal level, his best result in World Cups.
In the second process, from 1995 to 1997, he was hired to succeed Miguel Mejía Barón and qualify the Mexican team for the 1998 World Cup in France. In addition to qualifying matches, he was champion of the 1996 Gold Cup and third place in the 1997 Copa América. Finally, despite the good results in said tournaments and having qualified for the World Cup, was replaced by Manuel Lapuente.
In total, he led the Mexican team in 104 games, being the second technical director with the most games in the Mexican team, only after Ignacio Trellesand the first in most games won.
