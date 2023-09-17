There are teams that have marked an era for the football they have played, regardless of whether or not they have won the title in the competitions they competed in. Below, we review the most significant cases and ask you: which is the best of all?
Hungary reached its highest level in 1954, right at the World Cup in Switzerland, inspired by the great striker Ferenc Puskás, dominating the football world for almost four years, in which it did not lose a single game. He couldn’t win that World Cup, he lost in the final against Germany.
With Maradona in the best years of his career, Argentina celebrated in Mexico 1986 and reached the final of the World Cup in Italy to lose unfairly to Germany. A class of players that remained in the history of Argentine football.
France dominated the scene in those years, winning at home in 1998 in the final against Brazil, thanks to its great Zinedine Zidane, the best French player in history. The French team is one of the best teams in memory.
From 2014 to 2017, Germany dominated the football world with one of the most successful generations in its history. The 7-1 defeat of Brazil in the 2014 World Cup, as a visitor at home and in the semifinals of the tournament, will be marked for life. Then they beat Argentina in the final.
The “Scratch” was consecrated for the first time in its history. Then four more titles would come, to be the top World Cup winner. That World Cup was the golden baptism of Pelé and Garrincha, a championship that marked a before and after in the ways of playing soccer. That’s why it remains in history.
With Luis Aragonés first and Vicente del Bosque later, Spain dominated European and World Cup football for much of the decade. The best generation in its history took La Roja to the top in two consecutive Euros (2008-2012) and settled a historic debt by winning the World Cup in South Africa 2010.
The team that was able to beat the historic Dutch team of the “Clockwork Orange” was Franz Beckenbauer’s Germany. For some experts, it has been the best German team in history. Gerd Muller was the other great figure.
Lionel Scaloni arrived as an “inexperienced young man” and, faced with the old guard that could not win titles in the Argentine team, he not only broke the drought of more than 25 years without a Copa América, but also won the Finalissima against Italy and then the World Cup in Qatar, to France in the best final in history. All this thanks to a supreme Lionel Messi and a group of teammates who left their lives so that the dream of “10” could come true.
The 1974 Clockwork Orange revolutionized world football and marked an era in football history, but was left without a title in the final against Germany. The Dutch team once again reached the decisive match in Argentina ’78, although they were once again denied the Cup.
There are images that say it all, and this is one of them. Pelé with the crown. The king of the beautiful game. Brazil in 1970 dominated thanks to the incredible combination of the five great “10” in the history of the canarinha: Gerson, Jairzinho, Rivelino, Tostao and Pelé.
#teams #history #football
Leave a Reply