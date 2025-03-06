Splendid match for Barcelona yesterday. It is the most difficult team in Europe to win with one less player. His football capacity is immense and only falls a little down when his game becomes somewhat displayed because the intensity of the rival is superior. But if something understands the minds of the teams that have to play in inferiority is that the intensity must automatically have to be maximum. All players taught a great level, even Szczesny is showing their full potential being one of the best of the match. With that virtue of arriving immediately to the ground before Benfica’s shots from within the area, making easy what is really complicated.

But there is a player who is above all, is Houdini Pedri. The thing about this kid is something wonderful. On some occasions I have explained that one of the ways to judge or value a player is to visualize me playing against him. I remember seeing Ronaldo Nazario sometimes I panic. I realized that there were such virtues that he treasured that he felt that it would have been a monigote in front of him.

Pedri, who ended up exhausted, set a great game in Lisbon Pedro Nunes / Reuters

Pedri generates oxygen when the team is no longer left and imagines unthinkable

When I started doing those visualizations with Pedri I already realized how wonderful it was. But I stayed with the feeling that knowing who I faced, I would have wanted to play against him. But time has passed and the painful injuries he suffered due to some labor exploitation that was made of the kid have remained far. Now I don’t even dare to make those mental visualizations. Before I panic, I prefer to drool with him.

For me it is the new Houdini, a player who generates oxygen when the team is no longer left, who finds time when it seems that the play has come to an end, which generates space when it is more surrounded, that imagines an unthinkable pass because before it has attracted all possible players and thus clarify the space of their classmates, when it is the best creative player being in turn the one that travels more meters and more balls recovers. And everything, absolutely everything, does well, because the origin is in its prodigious intelligence.