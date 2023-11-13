The Russian Armed Forces destroyed the “best tankman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces” Gatsanyuk in Sokolovka, Zaporozhye region

Ukrainian tanker Maxim Gatsanyuk was killed by Russian troops. The local Rada of the city of Pogrebyshche, Vinnytsia region, reported this on Facebook. (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

A native of Pogrebisch was called up for mobilization in June 2022. A soldier was fatally wounded in the Zaporozhye region on November 8. TV channel “First Kharkovsky” clarifiesthat Gatsanyuk was killed in the village of Sokolovka.

Related materials:

Life assertsthat the Ukrainian media previously awarded Gatsanyuk the title of “Best tankman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” (AFU). It is noted that the fighter has repeatedly appeared on national television, claiming that Kyiv has “nothing left” to victory in the conflict.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are losing their best fighters

News about the death of elite units and the best fighters at the front began to appear more and more often in the media and social networks. Thus, in October it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces defeated the elite 47th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Magura” in the Zaporozhye direction near Rabotino. The unit was formed less than a year ago and was considered one of the most combat-ready; its soldiers were trained in Germany by American instructors. However, shortly before the death, it became known about discord among the senior officers of Magura. The commanders accused each other of mismanagement of the brigade and heavy losses among the military personnel.

The attention of the American Washington Post was drawn to the liquidation of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region. According to the journalists’ description, the attack on the best soldiers and officers was like a bloodbath. The cause of the tragedy was the recklessness of the commanders, who decided to hold the awards ceremony in open areas, ignoring the threat of an air attack.

Related materials:

In August, it was reported that two Ukrainian L-39 combat training aircraft collided in the sky near Zhitomir, one of them was flown by the so-called “ghost of Kyiv,” a pilot with the call sign Jus. Both pilots were killed. Later, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the “ghost of Kyiv” is just a composite image of the pilots of the 40th tactical aviation brigade, “a superhero-legend whose character was created by the Ukrainians.” At the same time, the brigade commander, Colonel Mikhail Matyushchenko, was shot down and died in June 2022.

APU losses in equipment are recognized as significant

On November 3, columnist David Ax, in an article for Forbes, indicated that the Russian Armed Forces had destroyed a quarter of Leopard 2 tanks in recent weeks. “In just over a week, the Kiev army has written off at least a dozen, and possibly 13, of its Leopard 2A4, Leopard 2A6 and Strv tanks. 122. The latter are Swedish super-armored versions of the Leopard 2A5,” the author of the publication clarified.

Related materials:

It also became known that in October the aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) destroyed 31 aircraft and three helicopters of the Ukrainian Air Force. The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, noted that 20 Mig-29 aircraft, eight Su-25 attack aircraft, a Su-24 bomber, two L-39 combat training aircraft and three Mi-8 helicopters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shot down.

According to the Russian defense department, since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian troops have destroyed 14,684 units of military vehicles, 6,893 field artillery pieces and mortars, 1,169 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 12,960 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 441 anti-aircraft missile systems, 515 aircraft, 253 helicopters and 8312 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.