No one can doubt that the tacos They are one of the most representative foods of the Mexican gastronomy at the same time as one of the tastiest, so it was surprising that, According to Tastle Atlas, the best taquerias are not found in the Aztec country, although not so far from it..

And, according to Taste Atlas users, the two best taquerias internationally, as incredible as it may seem, are located in the United Statesneighboring country of the Mexican national territory.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

It is in this way that, according to the ratings of Internet users, The best tacos in the world are found at Valentina's Tex Mex Bbq, a business located at Machaca Road 11500, in Austin, Texas, United States. The place has a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, making it the best.

For its part, the second best taqueria in the world, according to Tastle Atlas users, is also located in the United States and in the state of Texas. Is about Ray's Drive Inn, boasting a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5. The business is located on SW 19th Street, in San Antonio.

The best TACOS are NOT found in Mexico; we tell you where they are | Taste Atlas/Photo: Freepik

Finally, to complete the list of the three best taquerias in the world, according to Tastle Atlas, a Mexican taqueria appears, which is located in the city ​​of Tijuana, in the state of Baja California, more specifically on Calzada del Tecnológico 473.

It is in this way that the Seafood taqueria El Mazateño It is on the podium three of the best in the world. It is worth mentioning that although she has a 4.5 star rating, his recommendations are less than the aforementioned Texan.

Finally, the top 10 of the best taquerias in the world, according to Taste Atlas, are completed by the following:

*Henry's Puffy Tacos in San Antonio, United States

*Taqueria Franc in Tijuana, Baja California

*Tacos de Canasta Los Especiales in Mexico City

*El huequito in Mexico City

*Tacodeli in Texas, United States

*Veracruz All Natural in Round Rock, United States

*Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio, United States.

The best TACOS are NOT found in Mexico; we tell you where they are | Taste Atlas/Photo: screenshot