Legendary film director John Carpenter (avowed gamer) confessed last week in an interview that would you like to make a movie of the game dead space. It is understood: the action and horror game (appeared in 2008 and of which there will be a remake in 2023) was not only a great game, but its mix of cosmic horror and gore tied squarely with some of the founding director’s obsessions The thing. In fact, the director himself directed in 2001 ghosts of marsa mixture of terror and space zombies on the red planet that has many elements in common with its own deadspace, Although the game is superior, everything must be said, both in setting and in rhythm to Carter’s movie.

dead space is a good example, but not the only representative of the batch of games that in recent years have frequented the dark places of the horror genre. outlast, Alan Wakethe very aftermath of dead space, Five Night’s at Freddy’s, Resident Evil VII and VIII, PT (which despite being just a demo has become a cult title), soma, Forest, Alien: Isolation, immortality, little nightmares, Poppy Playtime… This string of titles comes to sign an idea that is subversive and remains true: if there are two classic genres in which games have already surpassed any other form of expression, those are action (which we will talk about later ), and, above all, terror. That is to say, in the same way that today it is more adrenaline to play an action game than to watch an action movie or series, it is more terrifying. play to a horror game watch a terror movie. Over the years, horror movies seem to have led to a succession of badly plastered scares, and it is rare in a year that there is more than one film that is capable of causing genuine discomfort. In games, the opposite has happened.

It will shock, but it is fair to recognize that today the use of the elements that traditionally seasoned a scary movie is simply more effective in a game. The setting, the music, the scenarios and what the camera allows us to see or not (not by chance many of the best games capable of freezing our blood are designed in the first person) work, when done well, in a more organic way. and controlled in a video game than in a movie or a performance of theme park. Let’s not talk about scary games that can be played in virtual reality: the reactions of many of its players we can easily find them at the click of a button.

A moment from ‘Alien Isolation’, with the xenomorph lying in wait for our character.

But in addition to those classic elements mentioned above, games can add new elements to your interactive experience. One of the best examples is the artificial intelligence of what we have to deal with, and three of the best examples are the Jack Baker of Resident Evil VII (2017), Mr. X’s Resident Evil 2 (2019) and the alien from Alien: Isolation (2014). Both the patriarch of the family whose rusty house we snuck into, and the grayish creature we face at the Raccoon City police station, and the xenomorph we must dodge on the space station SevastopolThey are autonomous entities that live their lives outside of us. That is, they are not the enemies of a specific level, but rather we can run into them suddenly or they may be lurking behind a corner in any part of the game. Thus, uncertainty makes our fear concrete and makes us pay attention to every noise we make, every shadow we see moving, every echo we hear in a corridor, because it could be them: in fact, they could be right behind us.

It premiered on Friday scornthe latest example of a first-person horror game, whose cosmic-organic setting is heavily inspired by the macabre art of the Swiss HR Giger (whose designs form the backbone of the saga’s imaginary Alien). It will be necessary to see if his mechanical proposal is as solid as his artistic and sound setting. It will be necessary to see if the experience is capable of leaving such a big dent in a soul as hardened by fear as John Carpenter’s so that some horror pope decides to make an adaptation. At the moment, the first reviews are enthusiastic. It seems that the mechanisms of horror, in games, are completely greased. Now all that remains is to know if the game has that extra strength capable of giving us goosebumps and making us not want to turn off the light when going to bed.

