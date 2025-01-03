The best supermarket roscón de reyes: where to buy it and at what price

For many, the roscón de Reyes is the Christmas sweet par excellence. We are in the final stretch of this festivity, January 6, popularly known as Three Kings Day. Considered a day to get together for the last time during the holidays before resuming routines again, it can also be an excuse to eat copious amounts of roscón.

As with any sweet, it is always preferable to purchase the roscón from your trusted local bakery. But sometimes, time or pockets are not on our side and we cannot purchase one of these artisanal sweets. More and more supermarkets sell their own roscón. Some have decided to innovate with this bun, and have even released a version filled with ice cream for the summer.

If you are looking for a roscón in the supermarket for these dates, there are different things that you should take into account. Labeling can give you many clues about whether the bun you are purchasing is of acceptable quality. Pay attention to be able to acquire the best supermarket roscón:

Cream it seems, cream it is not: pay special attention to the filled roscones. Some supermarkets replace cream or other creams with palm or coconut vegetable fats, which imitate the density of traditional fillings quite well. Large stores usually use these fats because they are cheaper and, in the case of coconut, have a more stable composition. In the case of cream fillings, look for it to specify that it is entirely composed of this cream.

Low-quality fats: make sure that the roscón lacks vegetable fats in the dough as well. As we have mentioned, these are poorer quality fats, so it is important that you make sure it is made with butter.

Watch the sugar: so under the spotlight these days, the fact that the roscón has sugar as the only sweetener on the label is a good sign. Syrups are cheaper and of poorer quality, so make sure they do not have these types of sweeteners.

As we have talked about, there are many factors that make a roscón good or bad. As far as the pocket is concerned, you only have to take into account the price. There are practically as many roscones as there are supermarkets, but these are the ten most affordable filled roscones (according to the prices listed on their websites). Please note that, throughout these days, the prices of some of them may vary.

Covirán cream roscón: 9.36 euros per kilo Day cream roscón: 11.10 euros per kilo Mercadona cream roscón: 11.12 euros per kilo Lidl cream roll: 11.99 euros per kilo Carrefour cream roscón: 12.44 euros per kilo Aldi cream roscón: 13.32 euros per kilo Consum cream roscón: 14.38 euros per kilo Eroski cream roscón: 14.94 euros per kilo Alcampo cream roscón: 15.87 euros per kilo Roscón de cream from El Corte Inglés: 20.59 euros per kilo

The four cheapest gluten-free cream donuts

When you have celiac disease, buying a roscón at an affordable price can be quite an odyssey. More and more supermarkets are adding gluten-free roscones to their catalogue. If you are celiac, remember to always monitor the labeling and make sure that the sweets you consume have the seal indicating that they do not contain gluten. These are the four cheapest supermarket gluten-free cream roscones:

Gluten-free cream roscón from El Corte Inglés: 21.98 euros per kilo Carrefour gluten-free cream roscón: 21.98 euros per kilo Gluten-free cream bagel from Consum: 23 euros per kilo Alcampo gluten-free cream roscón: 27.98 euros per kilo

The origins of the roscón





It seems that the tradition of eating this sweet dates back to Ancient Roman times. Contrary to what it may seem, it could be linked to a pagan custom: the Saturnalia, festivities that were celebrated on December 17 in honor of the god Saturn. These are the few festivals of the time where social roles were relaxed, so individuals from all social strata participated, including slaves. During Saturnalia, people from the lowest strata consumed, among other sweets, a cake with honey. Later, a tradition that has survived to this day would be incorporated, that of introducing a bean.

In the Middle Ages, after the Saturnalia disappeared, it seems that the tradition was maintained in some regions of Spain. The title for those who found the bean (called ‘King of Faba’ in medieval times) was now given to the little ones. Another tradition of eating a cake on these dates appeared in Al-Andalus, although it is unknown if it is related to the original roscón. Monetary prizes were not introduced until the reign of Louis XV, and when the custom became widespread in Spain, Philip V would also include coins in his roscones.

The fact that the bean has a negative connotation is relatively recent. In the 19th century, the idea was introduced that the person who got the bean had to pay for the roscón. Hence the expression “tontolaba” derived from “bean fool” arose. Also at this time, coins are exchanged for figurines, although in some houses the tradition of putting money in the roscón still persists.