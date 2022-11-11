Goals win matches. This is a cliché but it is true. You can send your scouts to find them, but why not let us do the work for you? Here are the best strikers to sign on any budget on FM23.
economic options
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting – FC Bayern
For £1m, you can bring in the cash attacker that is Choupo-Moting.
Ihlas Bebou – Hoffenheim
The speedy Bebou will set you back around £3m and is very good value for that amount of money, but he’s currently out with a long-term injury which spoils the fun a bit.
Omar Marmoush – Wolfsburg
Egyptian striker Marmoush can be yours for £4.75m, which is on the high side in this price range, but he’s only 23 and one of the few options here that can be used long-term.
Angel – Majorca
One of the best players you can find. Angel is 35, but if he just needs a quick fix, he’ll set you back £550,000.
Nils Petersen – Freiburg
Petersen may be 33 years old, but he still has 17 finishes. He’s not bad for £1.7m.
90min recommended
Maximiliano Gomez – Trabzonspor
Maxi Gomez looks like a brilliant pick-up for just £8.75m. The 25-year-old has the potential to lead his line-up for years to come and is a threat in many different areas, including his 18 headers and 15 finishes.
Borja Iglesias – Real Espanyol
Statistically, Iglesias is the best striker you’ll find on this kind of budget. It’ll set you back £15.5m, but it’s worth it.
Ante Rebic – Milan
Rebic, valued at £14.5m, isn’t far from the best option here. Dangerous whether on the wing or up, he’s an excellent choice for any team.
Joaquin Correa – Inter
As in FM22, Correa is strangely being pushed out of Inter’s door. For £7.75m, he should be biting his hands off.
Raul de Tomas – Vallecano
Signing De Tomas will only set you back £8m. With 16 endings and 16 comps, you’ll pay off that number very quickly.
expensive options
Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United
He may not be what he once was, but Cristiano Ronaldo is still one of the best strikers in the game. It’s yours for £16.5m, but you’ll need some massive salaries to entice the 37-year-old to join.
Memphis Depay – Barcelona
£43m will get you Memphis, who is one of the best strikers in the game and certainly the best option you’ll find without breaking the bank.
Angel Correa – Atletico Madrid
There is a fire sale in Madrid and Correa is the best asset to attract. It is excellent value for money for its £38m price tag.
Cody Gakpo – PSV
The most wanted man in world football can be yours for £47.5 million. What sets him apart from most of the competition is that he is only 23 years old, and his value will double as soon as he moves to a higher league.
Evanilson – Porto
Another youngster, Evanilson, 22, has some great stats now and the potential to become a superstar. This feels like a no-brainer at £23m.
90min recommended
Paulo Dybala – Rome
He has only just joined and will therefore not be changing clubs straight away, but Dybala’s contract with Roma includes a £17.25m release clause that makes him one of the best deals in the game. He won’t find anything remotely close to that kind of value for money.
Mehdi Taremi – Porto
Taremi probably deserves the 90 minute recommendation tag. His £31m asking price is unbelievable value for money and takes something as mental as Dybala’s release clause.
Alvaro Morata – Atletico Madrid
Morata is available for £34m and could certainly be worth a bit more. However, their high salaries will make this deal a bit pricey.
Youssef En-Nesyri – Seville
£26m is a good price for En-Nesyri who, at 25, also has age on his side.
Gerard Moreno – Villarreal
You can’t go wrong at £44m for Moreno. 17 finishing is his main attribute, but he doesn’t budge on the physical column mentality either. A top striker at a top price.
