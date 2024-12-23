Christmas traditions have changed a lot in recent years, but there is one thing that never changes: gathering in front of the TV to watch new and classic movies with family and friends. The problem, if we can call it that, is that with all the services of streaming that exist changes the content offer. We’re here to help, and offer you a quick and handy guide to some Christmas gems you may not have seen, or remember.

A snowman to melt

Netflix has expanded its capacity to produce Christmas romantic comedies about people who, in picturesque towns, find love and drink from giant mugs during the holidays; the undoubted star of many of them is Lacey Chabert. You surely remember her a lot for her role in Mean Girls (Mean Girls) as Gretchen Wieners.

Let’s say that these types of films now have a “niche”, which enters Hot Frosty (A snowman to melt), played by Chabert as a widow and café owner who wraps a well-sculpted snowman (Dustin Milligan) in a scarf, bringing him to life. Naturally, he falls in love with her and the movie becomes a race to see if she can reciprocate his affections before he melts down, or is arrested by the local sheriff (Craig Robinson), who believes he is responsible for some small crimes in the city. A very strange plot, but one that you will surely enjoy.

carol

It is difficult to argue that the heartbreaking carol by Todd Haynes from 2015 is strictly a “Christmas movie.” It tells the story of Carol (Cate Blanchett), an elegant woman who shops at the store where twenty-something Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) works; Their romance is set during a 1950s Christmas, and that’s festive enough. Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, The price of salt), the film exposes what happens to the lovers when they embark on a road trip and arouse Carol’s husband’s suspicions of divorce. Exuberant and tenuous at the same time, it is heartbreaking from start to finish.

The Best Man Holiday

In short, the holidays are just the backdrop for Best Man Holidaybut when a movie features Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Harold Perrineau and Morris Chestnut doing a dance and lip-sync number by the band New Edition, does it matter? Almost 15 years after everyone gathered for Lance’s (Chestnut) wedding; and almost 15 years after the premiere of Best Man (The best man at the weddinga group of old friends gather in New York to celebrate Christmas together. As in all gatherings of friends, everyone simultaneously remembers their closeness and the problems that have been accumulating for some time. It is not necessary to give spoilersbut suffice it to say that the laughs are sincere, and the drama—cancer diagnoses, pregnancies, and marriages—is high.

Miracle on 34th Street

Natalie Wood is the epitome of precocity as Susan Walker, the wise daughter of Doris Walker (Maureen O’Hara), a single mother Macy’s department store executive who has always discouraged her daughter from believing in fantasies. But when a Santa Claus impersonator named Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) enters their lives, he challenges their shared dislike of fairy tales—for the better.

fallen from the sky

This remake from the 1947 film The Bishop’s Wife (The Bishop’s Wife Directed by Penny Marshall, it stars Denzel Washington as an angel named Dudley sent to help a pastor (Courtney B. Lance) struggling to keep his New York church afloat. What happens is that he ends up falling in love with the pastor’s wife, a nightclub singer turned choir star, played by Whitney Houston. Comedy, angst, and ultimately redemption ensue. As if all this moving content wasn’t enough, it also features Houston’s impeccable voice.

The strange world of Jack

No, Tim Burton did not direct The Nightmare Before Christmas (The strange world of Jack), Henry Selick did it. But he did devise the stories and the characters, and he produced it; basically your animation-loving fingerprints stop motion They are everywhere. The film works for two holidays: Halloween and Christmas. When Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloweentown, accidentally discovers Christmastown, a place where it’s not so much about scaring people as it is about comforting and cheering them up, he hatches a plan to kidnap Santa Claus and bring him to Halloweentown so that his fellow citizens can experience Christmas joy. As expected, the plan does not go as Jack expected. Even today, almost 30 years after its original release, The strange world of Jack It remains a masterpiece that portrays the true magic of animation.

My poor little angel

At this point there is no person in the world who has not heard of Home Alone, But we’ll tell you anyway: the night before the McCallister family travels to France to spend the holidays in Paris, Kevin, one of the children, gets upset at having to share a room with his cousin. The child not only wants to sleep alone but also mentions “not wanting to see his family again.” Although that’s not exactly what happens, they leave the 8-year-old boy to his fate. What could happen to a little one alone at home? Well, he faces a neighbor who is rumored to be a serial killer and two clumsy thieves who decide to ransack his house. Luckily for Kevin, he has a very creative side that allows him to invent all kinds of ways to get rid of intruders while learning to appreciate his family a little more.