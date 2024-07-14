According to the criteria of
The odds of winning the jackpot Mega Millions jackpots, according to Glickman’s calculation, are approximately one in 302,000,000, somewhat ridiculous. However, gave a piece of advice that may be useful: choose completely random numbers, which will ensure that no other person has chosen the same combination.
Although many players use their numbers regularly or some significant date, The professor remarked: “There are no birthdays that have special meaning for you because other people probably choose the same thing.”
What day is the Mega Millions drawn?
To apply this technique, will have to wait until Fridaywhen a new edition is drawn. If you win the grand prize, you can choose a annual payment over 30 years or a one-time cash option: US$461,000. The largest Mega Millions payout ever occurred in 2018, when a South Carolina resident won US$1.5 thousand millions.
Nowadays, playing Mega Millions is common, but ticket prices are higher than in 2018, for which the price grows from one week to the next. However, this Lottery is played in 45 states and Only four Americans They won a prize worth more than a billion dollars.
#strategies #win #Mega #Millions #lottery #Harvard
Leave a Reply