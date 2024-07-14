Winning the lottery may be the dream of many people who play daily. However, everything It ends in chance and having an extremely lucky day. Despite this, a study by Harvard revealed Which is the best strategy to win the lottery Mega Millionswhich in recent days reached one billion dollars in prizes.

According to the criteria of

According to Harvard University’s professor of statistics, Mark Glickmanthe answer is to buy as many tickets as you can. In dialogue with CBS Newshe said: “The best thing you can do is play a lot and that is the only way to increase your chances.”

The odds of winning the jackpot Mega Millions jackpots, according to Glickman’s calculation, are approximately one in 302,000,000, somewhat ridiculous. However, gave a piece of advice that may be useful: choose completely random numbers, which will ensure that no other person has chosen the same combination.

Although many players use their numbers regularly or some significant date, The professor remarked: “There are no birthdays that have special meaning for you because other people probably choose the same thing.”

Mega millions Photo:Mega Share

What day is the Mega Millions drawn?



To apply this technique, will have to wait until Fridaywhen a new edition is drawn. If you win the grand prize, you can choose a annual payment over 30 years or a one-time cash option: US$461,000. The largest Mega Millions payout ever occurred in 2018, when a South Carolina resident won US$1.5 thousand millions.

Nowadays, playing Mega Millions is common, but ticket prices are higher than in 2018, for which the price grows from one week to the next. However, this Lottery is played in 45 states and Only four Americans They won a prize worth more than a billion dollars.