By

With the group phase seen for sentencing, the UEFA Champions League 2023/2024 goes to a new dimension this season. The best teams in Europe play their way to the Wembley final in exciting qualifying rounds where the biggest stars on the planet have the opportunity to shine to increase their cachet. We are talking about the most coveted, the most desired. and thanks to Topps They could be yours. The company of cards, stickers and other items has the official UEFA licensethus joining the collectible card series Match Attax of the best competitions in Europe.

The new edition is a redesigned collection with many new features in its more than 740 cards. It has parallel stickers, portrays the 32 great teams with the most spectacular images, has original compositions and recovers the rectangular design. A unique opportunity to get with the best.

The series has outstanding categories that revitalize the collector's experience for another year, such as New History of the UCL Starball, New Classic UCL moments, Vote for the goat. To enjoy all this, fans will be able to choose between Starter Packs, Multipacks, Eco Packs and Mega Eco packs. An unparalleled variety thanks to Topps.

Match Attax cards and UEFA Champions League cards are fully updated at the end of 2023, including all the latest market movements and special game updates. Halloween (Scream Team) and Christmas (Snowballers).

In addition, Match Attax has formats such as Mega Cans and Mini Cans, a perfect gift for all those who are starting out in the world of collecting or simply enjoy football. Among the new features of Match Attax are new types of cards such as: Gold Dust Rainbow Foil, Energy cards, The Zen ultimate Celebration, Gold Rush, Artist of the game and Stadium Star, among many others. These collections portray a special moment in the history of each fan, which is why they are essential in any collection.

Match Attax Mini Cans and Maxi Cans Four lots for Mini Cans (42 cards each + 2 specials) and four for the Maxi Cans (66 cards each + 4 specials). For example, lot 1 of the Mini Tins has, in addition to the 42 base cards, a Ronaldinho and Musiala Artists of the Game. Lot 1 of the Maxi Tins, in addition to the 66 base cards, has four exclusive Stadium Stars from Jack Grealish, Vinícius Júnior, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Rafael Leão. Discover all the lots!

The most wanted. Everyone wants to have in their collection the stars that amaze the football planet and try to mark the era. These are, according to the Transfermarkt website, the most valuable footballers in the worldavailable to complete your album:

1. Erling HaalandManchester City (180 million euros) 2. Kylian MbappéParis Saint-Germain (180 million euros) 3. Jude BellinghamReal Madrid (150 million euros) 4. Vinicius JuniorReal Madrid (150 million euros) 5. Bukayo SakaArsenal (120 million euros) 6. Victor OsimhenNaples (120 million euros) 7. Jamal MusialaBayern Munich (110 million euros) 8. Phil FodenManchester City (110 million euros) 9. Harry KaneBayern Munich (110 million euros) 10. PedriFC Barcelona (100 million euros)

Other great stars like Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Declan Rice (Arsenal) and Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City) complete the top-15, all of them with a value of 100 million euros.

Topps is already looking at the UEFA EURO 2024. Thanks to its great relationship with UEFA, its next project will be the biggest European football event to be held in Germany between June and July of next summer. This is the first time in the entire history of the highest national team tournament at the continental level that UEFA appoints as official licensee of stickers and trading cards to Topps.

*This content sponsored by TOPPS has been prepared by Factoría PRISA Noticias.