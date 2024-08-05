According to the criteria of

According to a report made by the site WalletHub, Minnesota is the US state with the best health care for several factors: accessibility, its low cost and its good results, which are what the specialists based their determination on to determine the result that put it in first place.

The greatest virtue of this state is its large number of convenient care clinics per capita.thus offering a good, safe and efficient health service for its inhabitants, although the economic facilities it provides are also highlighted: it has the fourth lowest average out-of-pocket medical expense and the sixth lowest average monthly insurance premium.

Additionally, according to the official Minnesota government website, They offer public health care programs that aim to provide this service to citizens with low or no income.“We encourage anyone who needs health care coverage to apply to see if they are eligible for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare,” they say.

The University of Minnesota Medical Center

Public health, a strong point of Minnesota that has placed it as the state with the best medical care in the United States

On the Minnesota government portal they explain that Medical Assistance is the state’s Medicaid programbut if you are not eligible for this, Minnesota Care is also availablewhich is based on premiums for people whose incomes are too high to be eligible for Medical Assistance.

There’s a lot people who are in the middle of the gap: They are not considered low-income nor are they in a position to pay for private health insurance. Medical Assistance is aimed at them.that provides care in exchange for a premium of no more than US$80 per month.

If you want to participate in one of these programs, You can submit your application through MNsureMinnesota’s health insurance marketplace, with the exception of people who are 65 or older or have a disability. For them, there are two separate sections where they can complete their order.