Brazilian surfer Paulo Guido surfs on the Rio Doce in Governador Valadares, Brazil, on January 9, 2021. – With the arrival of the rainy season in Minas Gerais, the level of the Rio Doce rises and favors the practice of sport
Photo:
DOUGLAS MAGNO
AFP
Updated to
A butterfly lands on Japan’s Naomi Osaka’s face as she plays Tunisian Ons Jabeur during her women’s singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 12, 2021
Photo:
PAUL CROCK
AFP
Updated to
French skipper Jeremie Beyou sails in his Imoca 60 “Charal” monohull a few nautical miles before crossing the finish line in position 13 of the Vendée Globe solo sailing regatta around the world off the coast of Les Sables-d ‘ Olonne, in western France, on February 6, 2021
Photo:
LOIC VENANCE
AFP
Updated to
Serbian Novak Djokovic reacts after falling on the court while playing Italian Matteo Berrettini during the men’s singles quarter-final tennis match on day 11 of the 2021 French Open Roland Garros tennis tournament in Paris on 9 June 2021
Photo:
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
AFP
Updated to
Argentine Lionel Messi is thrown into the air by his teammates after winning the final of the 2021 Copa América Conmebol soccer tournament against Brazil at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021.
Photo:
CARL DE SOUZA
AFP
Updated to
Stephen Kissa of Uganda competing in the men’s 10,000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021.
Photo:
ANTONIN THUILLIER
AFP
Updated to
Simone Biles of the USA prepares to compete in the artistic gymnastics women’s balance beam final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Center in Tokyo on August 3, 2021
Photo:
LIONEL BONAVENTURE
AFP
Updated to
Paris Saint-Germain Argentine forward Lionel Messi greets fans gathered outside the Parc des Princes stadium after his first official press conference as a PSG player in Paris on August 11, 2021.
Photo:
BERTRAND GUAY
AFP
Updated to
British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (left) and Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen collide during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale de Monza circuit on September 12, 2021
Photo:
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
AFP
Updated to
118th edition of the classic one-day Paris-Roubaix cycling race, between Compiegne and Roubaix, in northern France, on October 3, 2021
Photo:
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
AFP
Updated to
Carlos Gimeno of Spain dives off the cliff edge at Downpatrick Head on September 11, 2021 during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series
Photo:
Charles McQuillan
Getty Images
Updated to
Jack Viney celebrating the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final game between the Melbourne Demons and the Western Bulldogs.
Photo:
Will Russell / AFL Photos
AFL Photos via Getty Images
Updated to
Dominik Dvorak, Dominik Suchy, Jan Sindelar and Jachym Prochazka from the Czech Republic compete in the 4-man bobsleigh during the IBSF International Sanctioned Bobsleigh Race
Photo:
Lintao Zhang
Getty Images
Updated to
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays a forehand in his men’s singles third round match against Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain on day five of the 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne.
Photo:
Mark Metcalfe
Getty Images
Updated to
Serena Williams of the United States plays a forehand in her women’s singles fourth round match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during day seven of the 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne
Photo:
Cameron spencer
Getty Images
Updated to
Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes from Canada jumps during the men’s individual ski jumping round at Schattenberg on February 26, 2021 in Oberstdorf
Photo:
Matthias hangst
Getty Images
Updated to
Olympic skateboard qualifier Tyler Edtmayer from Germany flips while training on March 1, 2021 in Munich, Germany.
Photo:
Adam pretty
Getty Images for LUMIX
Updated to
Players form a group during a training session of the Brazilian Women’s Rugby Sevens Team at the NAR sports campus on April 23, 2021 in Sao Paulo
Photo:
Buddha Mendes
Getty Images
Updated to
Salvatore Maresca of Italy competes in Rings during the Apparatus Finals of the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in St. Jakobshalle on April 24, 2021
Photo:
Matthias hangst
Getty Images
Updated to
Jack Higgins of the Saints kicks during the AFL round 12 game between the St Kilda Saints and the Sydney Swans at the Sydney Cricket
Photo:
Cameron spencer
Getty Images
Updated to
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a backhand in his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men’s singles final match on day 15 of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros
Photo:
Julian Finney
Getty Images
Updated to
Mitch Evans of New Zealand driving the (20) Jaguar Racing during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship
Photo:
Hector Vivas
Getty Images
Updated to
Nathan Murphy of the Magpies and Kamdyn McIntosh of the Tigers vie for the ball during the Round 17 AFL match between Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies at Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 11, 2021
Photo:
Daniel Pockett / AFL Photos
via Getty Images
Updated to
Rafael Pereira, from team Brazil, competes in the first round of the men’s 110m hurdles heats on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium
Photo:
Cameron spencer
Getty Images
Updated to
Armand Duplantis of Team Sweden competes in the men’s pole vault final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium
Photo:
Matthias hangst
Getty Images
Updated to
Tamyra Mariama Mensah-Stock of Team USA celebrates the defeat of Team Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu during the Women’s 68kg Freestyle Gold Medal Match on Day Eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Photo:
Tom pennington
Getty Images
Updated to
Mekides Abebe of Team Ethiopia competes in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final on day twelve of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Photo:
David ramos
Getty Images
Updated to
Koki Saito of Team Japan riding Chilensky competes during the individual jump final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Photo:
Julian Finney
Getty Images
Updated to
Swimmers start the race in the men’s 10km swimming marathon on day thirteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Photo:
Adam pretty
Getty Images
Updated to
Runners react after competing in the men’s 1500m decathlon on day thirteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Olympic Games
Photo:
Richard Heathcote
Getty Images
Updated to
Linoy Ashram of Team Israel competes during the individual comprehensive final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Center
Photo:
Laurence griffiths
Getty Images
Updated to
Farewell to Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona
Photo:
Eric Alonso
Getty Images
Updated to
Ibrahim Elhusseiny Hamadtou of team Egypt serves against Hong Kyu Park of team Republic of Korea during the men’s individual class 6 table tennis match on Day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
Photo:
Lintao Zhang
Getty Images
Updated to
Tao Zheng of Team China competes in the Men’s 100m Freestyle – S5 heat on Day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatic Center on August 26, 2021
Photo:
Adam pretty
Getty Images
Updated to
Horse silhouettes are seen in race 10 of the ATC Thank You Owners Handicap during Sydney Racing at Kembla Grange Racecourse on August 28, 2021
Photo:
Mark Evans
Getty Images
Updated to
Marcel Hug of Team Switzerland celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 5000m Final – T54 on Day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Photo:
Naomi baker
Getty Images
Updated to
Ntando Mahlangu of Team South Africa competes in the Men’s Long Jump – T63 Final on Day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Photo:
Dean Mouhtaropoulos
Getty Images
Updated to
Bo Kramer # 9 of the Netherlands team competes against Katharina Lange # 8 of the Germany team during the women’s wheelchair basketball semifinal on Day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on September 02, 2021 in Tokyo
Photo:
Adam pretty
Getty Images
Updated to
Holly Robinson of Team New Zealand throws with the gold medal while competing in the Women’s Javelin – F45 on Day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Photo:
Dean Mouhtaropoulos
Getty Images
Updated to
Ricardo Gomes de Mendonca, from the Brazil team, reacts after winning the bronze medal after competing in the men’s 200 final
Photo:
Lintao Zhang
Getty Images
Updated to
RiCuiqing Liu of Team China and guide Donglin Xu celebrate winning the gold medal after competing in the women’s 200 meters
Photo:
Alex pantling
Getty Images
Updated to
A fan holds a flare before the arrival of the team bus before the ninth round match between Toluca and América
Photo:
Hector Vivas
Getty Images
Updated to
Jarome Luai of the Panthers celebrates with Matt Burton of the Panthers after scoring a try during the 2021 NRL Grand Final game between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs
Photo:
Bradley kanaris
Getty Images
Updated to
Richard Gasquet of France comes out to play his singles match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.
Photo:
Justin setterfield
Getty Images
Updated to
#sports #photos
Leave a Reply