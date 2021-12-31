Brazilian surfer Paulo Guido surfs on the Rio Doce in Governador Valadares, Brazil, on January 9, 2021. – With the arrival of the rainy season in Minas Gerais, the level of the Rio Doce rises and favors the practice of sport Photo:

DOUGLAS MAGNO

December 31, 2021

A butterfly lands on Japan’s Naomi Osaka’s face as she plays Tunisian Ons Jabeur during her women’s singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 12, 2021 Photo:

PAUL CROCK

December 31, 2021

French skipper Jeremie Beyou sails in his Imoca 60 “Charal” monohull a few nautical miles before crossing the finish line in position 13 of the Vendée Globe solo sailing regatta around the world off the coast of Les Sables-d ‘ Olonne, in western France, on February 6, 2021 Photo:

LOIC VENANCE

December 31, 2021

Serbian Novak Djokovic reacts after falling on the court while playing Italian Matteo Berrettini during the men’s singles quarter-final tennis match on day 11 of the 2021 French Open Roland Garros tennis tournament in Paris on 9 June 2021 Photo:

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

December 31, 2021

Argentine Lionel Messi is thrown into the air by his teammates after winning the final of the 2021 Copa América Conmebol soccer tournament against Brazil at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. Photo:

CARL DE SOUZA

December 31, 2021

Stephen Kissa of Uganda competing in the men’s 10,000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021. Photo:

ANTONIN THUILLIER

December 31, 2021

Simone Biles of the USA prepares to compete in the artistic gymnastics women’s balance beam final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Center in Tokyo on August 3, 2021 Photo:

LIONEL BONAVENTURE

December 31, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain Argentine forward Lionel Messi greets fans gathered outside the Parc des Princes stadium after his first official press conference as a PSG player in Paris on August 11, 2021. Photo:

BERTRAND GUAY

December 31, 2021

British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (left) and Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen collide during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale de Monza circuit on September 12, 2021 Photo:

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC

December 31, 2021

118th edition of the classic one-day Paris-Roubaix cycling race, between Compiegne and Roubaix, in northern France, on October 3, 2021 Photo:

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

December 31, 2021

Carlos Gimeno of Spain dives off the cliff edge at Downpatrick Head on September 11, 2021 during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Photo:

Charles McQuillan

December 31, 2021

Jack Viney celebrating the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final game between the Melbourne Demons and the Western Bulldogs. Photo:

Will Russell / AFL Photos

December 31, 2021

Dominik Dvorak, Dominik Suchy, Jan Sindelar and Jachym Prochazka from the Czech Republic compete in the 4-man bobsleigh during the IBSF International Sanctioned Bobsleigh Race Photo:

Lintao Zhang

December 31, 2021

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays a forehand in his men’s singles third round match against Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain on day five of the 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne. Photo:

Mark Metcalfe

December 31, 2021

Serena Williams of the United States plays a forehand in her women’s singles fourth round match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during day seven of the 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne Photo:

Cameron spencer

December 31, 2021

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes from Canada jumps during the men’s individual ski jumping round at Schattenberg on February 26, 2021 in Oberstdorf Photo:

Matthias hangst

December 31, 2021

Olympic skateboard qualifier Tyler Edtmayer from Germany flips while training on March 1, 2021 in Munich, Germany. Photo:

Adam pretty

December 31, 2021

Players form a group during a training session of the Brazilian Women’s Rugby Sevens Team at the NAR sports campus on April 23, 2021 in Sao Paulo Photo:

Buddha Mendes

December 31, 2021

Salvatore Maresca of Italy competes in Rings during the Apparatus Finals of the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in St. Jakobshalle on April 24, 2021 Photo:

Matthias hangst

December 31, 2021

Jack Higgins of the Saints kicks during the AFL round 12 game between the St Kilda Saints and the Sydney Swans at the Sydney Cricket Photo:

Cameron spencer

December 31, 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a backhand in his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men’s singles final match on day 15 of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros Photo:

Julian Finney

December 31, 2021

Mitch Evans of New Zealand driving the (20) Jaguar Racing during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship Photo:

Hector Vivas

December 31, 2021

Nathan Murphy of the Magpies and Kamdyn McIntosh of the Tigers vie for the ball during the Round 17 AFL match between Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies at Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 11, 2021 Photo:

Daniel Pockett / AFL Photos

December 31, 2021

Rafael Pereira, from team Brazil, competes in the first round of the men’s 110m hurdles heats on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium Photo:

Cameron spencer

December 31, 2021

Armand Duplantis of Team Sweden competes in the men’s pole vault final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium Photo:

Matthias hangst

December 31, 2021

Tamyra Mariama Mensah-Stock of Team USA celebrates the defeat of Team Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu during the Women’s 68kg Freestyle Gold Medal Match on Day Eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Photo:

Tom pennington

December 31, 2021

Mekides Abebe of Team Ethiopia competes in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final on day twelve of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Photo:

David ramos

December 31, 2021

Koki Saito of Team Japan riding Chilensky competes during the individual jump final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Photo:

Julian Finney

December 31, 2021

Swimmers start the race in the men’s 10km swimming marathon on day thirteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Photo:

Adam pretty

December 31, 2021

Runners react after competing in the men’s 1500m decathlon on day thirteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Olympic Games Photo:

Richard Heathcote

December 31, 2021

Linoy Ashram of Team Israel competes during the individual comprehensive final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Center Photo:

Laurence griffiths

December 31, 2021

Farewell to Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona Photo:

Eric Alonso

December 31, 2021

Ibrahim Elhusseiny Hamadtou of team Egypt serves against Hong Kyu Park of team Republic of Korea during the men’s individual class 6 table tennis match on Day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Photo:

Lintao Zhang

December 31, 2021

Tao Zheng of Team China competes in the Men’s 100m Freestyle – S5 heat on Day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatic Center on August 26, 2021 Photo:

Adam pretty

December 31, 2021

Horse silhouettes are seen in race 10 of the ATC Thank You Owners Handicap during Sydney Racing at Kembla Grange Racecourse on August 28, 2021 Photo:

Mark Evans

December 31, 2021

Marcel Hug of Team Switzerland celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 5000m Final – T54 on Day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Photo:

Naomi baker

December 31, 2021

Ntando Mahlangu of Team South Africa competes in the Men’s Long Jump – T63 Final on Day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Photo:

Dean Mouhtaropoulos

December 31, 2021

Bo Kramer # 9 of the Netherlands team competes against Katharina Lange # 8 of the Germany team during the women’s wheelchair basketball semifinal on Day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on September 02, 2021 in Tokyo Photo:

Adam pretty

December 31, 2021

Holly Robinson of Team New Zealand throws with the gold medal while competing in the Women’s Javelin – F45 on Day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Photo:

Dean Mouhtaropoulos

December 31, 2021

Ricardo Gomes de Mendonca, from the Brazil team, reacts after winning the bronze medal after competing in the men’s 200 final Photo:

Lintao Zhang

December 31, 2021

RiCuiqing Liu of Team China and guide Donglin Xu celebrate winning the gold medal after competing in the women’s 200 meters Photo:

Alex pantling

December 31, 2021

A fan holds a flare before the arrival of the team bus before the ninth round match between Toluca and América Photo:

Hector Vivas

December 31, 2021

Jarome Luai of the Panthers celebrates with Matt Burton of the Panthers after scoring a try during the 2021 NRL Grand Final game between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs Photo:

Bradley kanaris

December 31, 2021

