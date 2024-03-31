The left back position in Spanish football is now an area of the field that has a large roster of high-level players, something that did not happen years ago. The competition to occupy this place in the Spanish National Team is great, and many footballers are standing out in their teams and giving their best version, so selecting the best is not an easy task.
Next, we leave you with a ranking of the best Spanish left backs of the moment in the world of football:
The Villarreal full-back has had very good moments this season, which earned him a call-up to the Spanish National Team. He is currently not in his best moment, with an injury that has kept him off the playing field for a while, although if he recovers his level he is a very important asset for Marcelino's team.
The Real Madrid youth player began the season as a starter, although he lost it little by little after Mendy regained his best version. He now has few minutes, although every time he comes out he contributes a lot in the offensive aspect. He has already been called up with the Spanish National Team.
The Spaniard has been losing prominence in recent seasons, also due to an injury that has kept him away from the green. He has currently been called up during the last break by Luis de la Fuente, and it seems that he is playing for Chelsea again, so we will see if he gains prominence and recovers his best version, which would be great news for both his team and the team. national team.
The player left Real Betis when he was possibly in the best moment of his career, to play under Unai Emery in the Premier League two seasons ago. The truth is that in this time he has alternated good performances with other not so good ones, although if he is at his best level, his contribution is enormous for his team, especially in the offensive aspect. This season he has not had all the desired minutes, but in his maximum version he is a winger to take into account.
The season with Girona has been that of his definitive discovery, also motivated by the fact that his team has been one of the revelations of the year in European football. A very complete full-back who has adapted wonderfully to the Catalan team, and his future has yet to be decided, with the possibility of returning to Real Madrid on the table.
Unfortunately, the young Spaniard has been forced to slow his progress due to an injury that will keep him off the field for the entire season. Even so, the FC Barcelona full-back has a promising future, and if he recovers and reaches his highest level, he is an asset to take into account in the national team.
The Valencia captain is currently injured and is a significant loss for the Baraja team. If he is in good condition, his presence in the Spanish National Team is indisputable, given his contribution both in defense and attack, in addition to his hierarchy, so we will see if he can return to his best version, especially with our eyes on at Euro 2024.
The Bayer Leverkusen full-back has exploded this season, also driven by the incredible level shown by his team, leader in the Bundesliga quite a distance from Bayern Munich. The Spanish player has 11 goals and 15 assists this campaign, absolutely spectacular figures considering his position. Without a doubt he is currently the best left back in the country.
#Spanish #left #backs #world #football #Ranked
Leave a Reply