Have you ever thought about which Spanish is (or has been) the best of all? Surely not. It would be a debate worthy of those we could have in kindergarten about which dinosaur is the best, which bad guy kills the most and the fastest, or which zodiac sign is the coolest. That category that is so childish and elitist that, over the years, rises to the top to find the best school, the best restaurant, the best car, the most gifted child. “The best” usually corresponds to the most expensive and rarest. Only today's public television could embrace without shame a concept as childish and pretentious as that of 100 Greatest Britons whose natural audience I bet is the one that dwindles every summer at the beginning of the balcony.

I wish I had been in the office on duty to see the Rosendo Cebolleta on duty bending their backs saying “what a good idea, Mr. Director”, “Whatever you say, Mr. Director”. In the contest The best in history, TVE seeks to find the most relevant Spaniard in history (sic). “Who best represents your values?” reads the press release. The preselection has been made – they say – between a committee of experts (like the one for the pandemic, I suppose) and a Sigma 2 survey. This is how we find Andrés Iniesta the same as Isabel la Católica, Mercedes Milá and Salvador Dalí. To Emilio Aragón with Francisco de Goya. And two who were not even Spanish. I imagine those from Sigma 2 collecting names in an Excel and a poor editor sweating because the Calatravas (the comic duo, not the weak bridges of the universal Valencian) are a thousand votes ahead of Seneca. What rennet one must have to present such a picture. Come athletes, come presenters. And then half a dozen famous dead people to balance. Whoever wins, we're going to look like rednecks. As usual.

