Pablo Sarabia walks steadily this season in Portugal. He is the boss of Sporting. Nobody in his team presents such spectacular numbers that he gained weight this weekend after signing a double against Tondela with which he added his eighteenth goal of the course. To the best Spanish in Europe of the day, he is only five goals short of equaling his best scoring record since becoming a professional.

He achieved it in the ranks of Sevilla in the 2018/19 campaign, when he scored 23 goals and 14 assists. Those numbers did not go unnoticed. Paris Saint-Germain, who hired the Spanish midfielder, now on loan at Sporting.

Sarabia approaches those figures after scoring one goal this season in Ligue 1 with PSG and 17 with Sporting (11 in the League, 2 in the Champions League, in the Portuguese Cup and in the League Cup). In addition, with the Spanish team he has scored another four goals.

His last victim was Tondela, who lost 1-3 and was unable to stop the midfielder from Madrid, author of the second for his team after completing a play by Pedro Gonçalves with a good left foot and the third from the penalty spot.

He is Sporting’s top scorer this season and also accumulates nine assists. In the last three games, he has scored five goals to take off towards the best numbers of his career. He already touches them with the tips of his fingers. He has six games left to match them.

Another Spaniard who is fit is Rodrigo Moreno, who again celebrated a goal with Leeds United. The arrival on the bench of the American Jesse Marsch after the departure of Marcelo Bielsa has benefited the former Valencia player, who has scored three goals in the last four games. Total, accumulates six this course and the last one was made to Watfordafter fighting a ball that seemed impossible to cause the error of a defender who did not waste.

Not too far, Marcos Alonso, at Chelsea, recovered his goalscoring nose after not scoring in his team’s last nine official games. He signed up for the London team’s win over Southampton (0-6) and signed a spectacular fact: He is, together with Mason Mount, with 27 goals each, the active Chelsea player who has scored the most goals in all competitions.

also hit Gerard Deulofeu. He did it from the penalty spot after overcoming an injury and reappearing with Udinese against Cagliari. The Spanish winger opened the scoring in his team’s victory (1-2) and accumulates ten goals this season.

In the Netherlands, Iñigo Córdoba participated in the victory of the Go Ahead Eagles with one of his team’s four goals, who won 4-0 at Willem II. The winger on loan from Athletic has already scored nine goals this season in the Eredivisie and another three in the Cup to add twelve.

In Greece, Adrián Riera scored one of the two goals for Asteras Tripolis, which lost 2-3 against Ionikos. Riera scored his seventh goal of the course and was placed among the top ten scorers in the Hellenic League. Also Juan Muñiz scored for Atromitoswho beat Panetolikos 2-3 with the Spaniard’s fifth goal, his team’s second after half an hour.

In Poland, Luis Fernández scored Wisla’s third goal from the penalty spot who beat Gornik 4-1. He scored his third goal of the course.

In GermanyMateu Morey continues his long recovery from a knee injury and was once again out of the Dortmund squad. Aaron Martín, a starter at Mainz, did play. He occupied the left side, played the ninety minutes, but was defeated 3-2 by Colonia. While, Marc Roca, a substitute and without minutes against Augsburg, did not leave the Bayern Munich bench.

In England, Javi Manquillo continues with his irregularity in Newcastle’s eleven. He alternates titles with substitutions and this weekend he had to sit on the bench against Wolves. He had no minutes and His team won 1-0 against Jonny Otto, who was a starter and cut his scoring streak after scoring on two consecutive days.

David de Gea experienced another defeat at Manchester United, who left the European positions after losing 1-0 to Everton. The Spanish goalkeeper was unable to save Anthony Gordon’s goal and was visibly annoyed with his defense with disapproving gestures. Later, He assured that his team is not “good enough” and that it will be “very difficult” to finish in the top four.

At Leeds, apart from Rodrigo Moreno’s goal, he also stood out Diego Llorente, head of his team’s defense in the 0-3 victory against Kiko Femenía’s Watford, who played all 90 minutes. At the Chelsea party with Marcos Alonso Kepa Arrizabalaga and Saúl Ñíguez, both substitutes, could not sneak in. César Azpilicueta was discharged due to coronavirus. The 0-6 that Southampton conceded was taken by Oriol Romeusubstituted on the brink of halftime when trailing 0-4.

Brighton snapped their losing streak of seven games without a win. They defeated Arsenal 1-2 with Robert Sánchez and Marc Cucurella in the eleven headline. At Tottenham, Sergio Reguilón, a substitute, entered the field of play after twenty minutes due to an injury to Matt Doherty. They won 0-4 at Aston Villa.

David Raya, Sergi Canos and Álvaro Fernández’s Brentford beat Pablo Fornals’ West Ham 2-0. Only the first and the last were starters and Raya did not have much work. Vicente Guaita, who conceded two goals for Crystal Palace, did receive more shots. He faced Ayoze Pérez’s Leicester, down due to coronavirus and lost 2-1.

And Manchester City, with Aymeric Laporte and Rodri Hernández on the pitch during the 90 minutes, tied 2-2 against Liverpool in a key duel for the fight between both clubs for the title. After the tie, the team led by Pep Guardiola remains in the lead with a point distance over its rival.

In France, Oriol Busquets suffered in his flesh the rout of Paris Saint-Germain, who defeated his team, Clermont 1-6. He only played the last six minutes. On the other side, Sergio Ramos enjoyed the victory from the pitch. He returned to being a starter in the French team almost three months later, when he played the 90 minutes of PSG-Reims. Against Clermont, he lasted the entire game without incident and seems recovered from his injury.

Besides, Juan Bernat reappeared after three absent games: played the last five minutes. There is only one Spaniard left in the Paris Saint-Germain infirmary, Ander Herrera. At Nantes, Pedro Chirivella ruled his team’s midfield again, who drew 1-1 on his visit to Brest. And, at Monaco, Cesc Fàbregas continues to recover from a muscle injury.

In Italy, Álvaro Morata (Juventus), missed the day due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Luis Alberto started at Lazio, which won 1-4 against Genoa. his partner, Patric Gabarrón, scored an own goal, while Pepe Reina was a substitute and Pedro Rodríguez played the last twenty minutes.

Fabián Ruiz was showered with cold water after losing 2-3 to Fiorentina and taking a step back from his team’s title fight. It is no longer second, Inter tied on points with the Neapolitan team and, pending the clash with Milan, is one point behind the leader and could be four. In the victory of Fiorentina, he did not participate Álvaro Odriozola, out due to injury.