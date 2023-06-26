Facing the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, there are Spanish players who are dreaming of arriving. To be more precise, it is the forward Sergi Canos of the brentford which is being placed in the Americawhile Isco Alarcon has been offered to striped, cougars and Blue Cross.
Taking advantage of the theme of the Spanish, it is time to remember those who have played in Mexican soccer with some leaving a good memory and others not so much.
Impossible not to remember the Vulture making history in the celaya next to Hugo Sanchez and Michel Gonzalez. Led by the striker, the Bulls reached their first and only league final, which they lost to Necaxa in 1996. His good pace led him to be named in the institution as ‘The Knight of the Courts’. The two-time World Cup player scored 29 goals in 91 games.
As mentioned, the midfielder also made it to the celaya along with his classmates real Madrid. Unlike the Vulture, Michel He only played one season, specifically the one in which they reached the final. Nine goals and ten assists were the achievements of the European in 34 games.
Puebla opted for his services in the 90s. The fifth top scorer in the history of the Real Oviedo He won the scoring title in Winter 96 after scoring 15 goals in 17 matches, being the first player from La Franja to win this distinction.
His quota was 33 goals, also experiencing difficult moments such as being suspended eight games for protesting to a referee or being broken in the nose, missing several commitments.
Traveling far back in time, El Tanque shone when Mexican soccer turned professional. The man born in Pasajes, Guipúzcoa, took two goalscoring leaders in the 1943-44 and 1945-46 season with 27 and 40 goals, respectively. As for titles, he won a Cup and a League with the Real Club Spain.
The man who emerged from La Masía came to Mexico at the hands of Santos Laguna in 2012 after having been with the Barcelona, Olympic Lyon and Celtic. The containment team spent three seasons in the Shire, winning its only league title in 2015.
After leaving the club, he wore the jackets of black lions, Blue Cross, Tenerife and finally, tampico maderowhere he hung the boots in 2017.
The Little Mouse had as his last resting place the Puebla in 1997 after having completed his entire career in his country with real Madrid, Real Madrid Castilla and Real Zaragoza. The attacker was at the club for two years, without being able to add any title.
Although he could not win any title in the MX League, the mere fact of having been in Mexican soccer was already something worth applauding. After lifting countless titles with the Real society and the Barcelonathe midfielder came to Aztec soil to put on the jacket of the veracruz. Unfortunately he did not perform as expected with the Red Sharks, giving just a few flashes to later retire.
The current champion coach of the UEFA champions league with the Manchester City stepped on the MX League by the hand of dorados of sinaloa. It was in 2005 when Pep signed with the culichi team, arriving together with his countryman and coach Juan Manuel Lilo. Unfortunately, he could not avoid the descent of the Great Fish, so once the tournament ended, he put an end to his career. One goal in ten games.
After raising titles with the Liverpool From England, the striker signed with The Strip in 2011, registering 14 goals in 33 appearances.
Due to his good pace, Pumas decided to buy him, with the net breaker responding well by registering eight goals in 45 games before leaving for India.
Despite arriving as a historic Spanish Being the second highest scorer in the club’s history, his time in Mexico was quite gray.
The international with Spain He signed with Pachuca in 2012 and although his contract ended in 2014, it was terminated due to his constant injuries and poor performance.
Other Spaniards who have passed through the MX League are Edgar Mendez (Blue Cross and Necaxa), Mario Abrante (Saint Louis), valdo (Atlantean), Miguel Pardeza (Puebla), Axel Werner (Saint Louis), abraham gonzalez (Pumas, Wolves BUAP and Veracruz), Luis Garcia Fernandez (Tigers), Ian Gonzalez (San Luis, Necaxa and Toluca), unai bilbao (Saint Louis), Alvaro Fidalgo (America), Jorge Mere (America and Mazatlan) and Alejandro Arribas (Cougars and Juarez).
