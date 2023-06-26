Taking advantage of the theme of the Spanish, it is time to remember those who have played in Mexican soccer with some leaving a good memory and others not so much.

On June 2 it will become official that the Celaya stadium will be called Emilio Butragueño. pic.twitter.com/B3dn2U5y4M — david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) May 14, 2016

⚽️🐃 Celaya announces a friendly preparation against Michel González’s Pumas. The now Spanish coach played, was an idol and retired with the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/09AqlG7bEk — Rodrigo Vázquez (@05rowa) June 12, 2019

🇪🇦 Carlos Muñoz Cobo left samples of his class and a great quality in his time in Puebla,

Playing for the strip and the Wolves What memories of Spanish do you have on the pitch? 🧑‍🏭 51 matches 52 matches

⚽️ 33 goals 25 goals pic.twitter.com/ZNzcg01d6B — RETRO FOOTBALL ⚽ (@Shini7o) December 21, 2022

His quota was 33 goals, also experiencing difficult moments such as being suspended eight games for protesting to a referee or being broken in the nose, missing several commitments.

1939…Isidro Langara the

everyone’s idol…!!! pic.twitter.com/FDkVvxKU60 — Jacobo Urso Museum (@MuseoSanLorenzo) May 6, 2023

After leaving the club, he wore the jackets of black lions, Blue Cross, Tenerife and finally, tampico maderowhere he hung the boots in 2017.

Miguel Pardeza with Real Zaragoza. pic.twitter.com/etukxjGJcn — Kodro Magazine (@KodroMagazine) August 21, 2022

Bernd Schuster 🇩🇪 with Pumas and José Mari Bakero 🇪🇸 with Veracruz. Did they remember? pic.twitter.com/M1s1qhyx69 – Notes from Rabona (@ApuntesdeRabona) February 12, 2021

#TeamLegends Despite the fact that his stay in @Dorados 🐠 It was short, Josep Guardiola left a deep mark on the memories of the Great Fish. The now coach of @ManCity He was already showing his ability as a coach, being a player. pic.twitter.com/O0LjDAjECF — Liga BBVA Expansión MX (@LigaMXExpansion) December 27, 2020

Due to his good pace, Pumas decided to buy him, with the net breaker responding well by registering eight goals in 45 games before leaving for India.

#Failed Transfers 👎🏽💰 Raúl Tamudo 🇪🇸 / Pachuca 🇲🇽 ➡️ 11 games

➡️ 0 goals

➡️ 1 yellow pic.twitter.com/QlMcILpRdJ — 11 Warriors (@11_warriors) July 24, 2019

The international with Spain He signed with Pachuca in 2012 and although his contract ended in 2014, it was terminated due to his constant injuries and poor performance.