The number of homes that have dogs in Spain has increased in recent years, which has led more and more users to take road trips with their pets.

Although for some dogs traveling by car is a pleasant experience, for many of them it is a source of anxiety and stress that is difficult to combat, which also compromises the driving experience of their owners.

Thinking of these pets, and to make their car trips more bearable, Audi has created four very special songs that it has compiled in the original playlist “Tracks from Barks”, a playlist available on the brand’s Spotify profile. [ACCEDE PINCHANDO AQUÍ] .

Created especially for dogs in collaboration with a music studio in Barcelona, ​​the songs use the rhythm and scales of different barks as a base, and have frequencies and tempos that help reduce cortisol levels in pets, thus increasing their ability to stay relaxed.

The “Tracks from Barks” playlist is available to everyone through the Audi Spain channel on Spotify starting July 21, and will be shared on all the brand’s social media profiles.

In addition to making the trip more pleasant with the proposed music, when traveling by car with dogs, a series of guidelines must be taken into account.

1 The animal must not interfere with the driver

It is necessary to apply a restraint system that prevents contact with the driver and prevents the animal from being thrown in the event of an accident.

2 restraint systems

If the dog is small and the size of the car allows it, the carrier on the floor of the vehicle, between the front and rear seats

3 dividing grid

If the dog is large, the best thing to do is to place a dividing grid between the cabin and the trunk, put the dog in its carrier, and place it in the trunk, attached to the seatback, in a transverse position to the direction of travel.

4 rear seats

Never for any reason take the dog in the front seats. If he is sitting in the back seat, we will have to put a harness on him.

In addition, the route must be planned, including stops so that the dog can stretch its legs, drink and relieve itself. It is advisable to stop every two hours (between 15 and 30 minutes) and, if possible, take a short walk through some green area.

Do not forget to bring plenty of water from home and your usual food. Dogs can become upset if their routines are changed. Try to keep meal times, even if you give him a small snack during the journey.

The car must be well ventilated and maintain a pleasant average temperature (about 20 degrees). If you’re in the back seat, it’s a good idea to fit sunshades for the side windows.

If you notice that the dog is anxious about the experience, perhaps listening to your voice or relaxing music will help calm him down. If he barks, don’t yell at him, as you may misinterpret his reaction and make driving appear negative.

When you stop, before taking the dog out of the vehicle, always hold it on the leash and look around before it sticks out a paw. It seems obvious, but accidents involving dogs running out of control when the door is opened are not uncommon.

For no reason leave the dog alone inside the car, especially with the windows closed. especially in areas of high temperatures. Even if the vehicle is in the shade, the pet could die from heat stroke (inside a vehicle, the temperature rises in a matter of minutes. Very low temperatures are also dangerous).