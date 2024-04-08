After decades of waiting, today a new solar eclipse, which could be seen from different parts of Mexico. As usually happens in these cases, Internet users did not miss the opportunity to share memes about this situation.

From those who were focused on preventing any damage by directly seeing the eclipse, to all those who made fun of the different ways to enjoy this event, to those who don't make much sense, but made us laugh. Thus, We share with you the best memes that the solar eclipse left us.

Images of the eclipse at its total point. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/LPYrimWrAq — Nasty Poet (@nxstypxet) April 8, 2024

Me after seeing the eclipse using a loggerhead bottle. pic.twitter.com/0FwUettOce – Luis. (@InfectionPonch) April 8, 2024

And remember coaches, please don't go see the eclipse directly, because afterwards you won't be able to see my memes xp pic.twitter.com/MKzGrGPdAc — Pumpkimm🌻✨️ (@pumpkimm1) April 8, 2024

The truth is that I am very much like this meme indicates, but I went out to see the eclipse and what a beautiful thing. pic.twitter.com/mYwoaEmZz0 — TonIrie-kun 🇵🇸🇲🇽 (@UnBesoYBang) April 8, 2024

Today is the Eclipse, ready to sacrifice people like in Berserk pic.twitter.com/jOfqJ4UBcF — Mikasa 115 🧣🪽 (@Lachica_barbuda) April 8, 2024

Me, pretending to go blind in the eclipse to be disabled at work: pic.twitter.com/gfkGGdBvj0 — No So¥ Koreana (@_Oshorty) April 8, 2024

Let us remember that the last eclipse that could be seen from Mexico occurred in 1991, so it is very likely that more than 30 years will have to pass to witness one of these astronomical events again. so you better start thinking of the best jokes for that moment. On related topics, you can learn more about this eclipse here.

Editor's Note:

This was a great event. It was strange to see how everything was getting darker little by little. Although a total eclipse did not happen from Mexico City, it is very likely that this will become one of the most shocking events for some people. Now we just have to wait 30 more years for the next one.

Via: Twitter