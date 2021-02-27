The women’s soccer team participated this week in the “SheBelievesCup”, the most important friendly tournament in the world, where they competed against powers such as the United States, Brazil and Canada. It was striking that, unlike the rest of the teams, The Argentines will play without their surname on the shirt, something that the commentators noticed, and that did not allow to clearly identify the compatriots who had the opportunity to live that great experience in this country, where women’s football is very popular.

But shortly after, the claim for that unprecedented fact came from an unexpected place, although not so much: the American superstar Megan Rapinoe, Ballon d’Or and known not only for her talent on the court but for her constant fight for equality, asked the AFA to correct that issue.

After more than a year without competing, Argentina, which is ranked 31st in the world rankings, lost to Brazil and Canada (both eighth), with a good performance. Those led by Carlos Borrello faced on Wednesday in the final match the United States, the first global power, current world champions, and were defeated 6 to 0.

At the end of the match, the Boca scorer Yamila Rodríguez, He won the precious trophy of changing the shirt with his idol Rapinoe, who in that match had scored two goals, and he also took several photos with her. Rodríguez uploaded several of those images to social networks and this Friday Rapinoe surprised with a post with the photo together, but with a detail: He had Photoshopped into the Argentine shirt the last name “Rodríguez.”

“Fixed up”, wrote the American who wears her hair dyed fuchsia. “But let’s really fix this @afaseleccionfemenina and @afaselección”, he added, in a claim to the entity of our country.

Rapinoe is not only an idol for many Argentine and world players for being a huge soccer player, but also for her claims in favor of equality. Ballon d’Or and best player at the 2019 World Cup in France, she has not hesitated to face President Donald Trump, for his treatment of women, and publicly rejecting an invitation to the White House.

In the World Cup, where champions were consecrated, she complained about the differences that exist in the payment between the men’s and women’s teams of her country. She is also a strong advocate for minority rights, the LGTBQ community, and an active spokesperson for the anti-racist movement BlackLivesMatter.

It is not surprising then that he has noticed that the Argentines were playing “anonymously” and has asked the AFA to address the issue.

The National Team arrived at the tournament unexpectedly, after the withdrawal of Japan, and had little time to get ready for the contest. In the 2018 Copa América, the players had already claimed for clothing (they wore used men’s clothing), travel expenses and improvements in general. Many of their requests were heard by the president of AFA Carlos Tapia, who promoted a semi-professionalization of the discipline.

But some references like Estefanía Banini, Ruth Bravo and Belén Potassa, who have asked for more changes and a renewal of the coaching staff, have not been called again.

Beyond the jerseys, coach Borrello and the Argentine players publicly expressed the great experience they have had by participating in this elite tournament and being able to compete with world powers and stars such as Marta, Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd or Debinha.

