The last day of the transfer market was busy. From 90min we bring you the 10 best signings that were closed in the last hours before closing:
Sign with Tottenham until 2028, they pay 5 million euros for the transfer and will have to pay the remaining 40 million euros later agreed. It is one of the names of this window.
He was not having a leading role at PSG with Donnarumma ahead, and he wanted to have minutes. Notthingam Forest takes over his services until the end of the season. In June he will return to the Parisian team.
Sabitzer: “I feel that I am at my best as a player and that I can bring a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new teammates and coach” said the Austrian. He will replace Eriksen’s role.
Chelsea signs Enzo Fernández and will make the payment in 6 installments, paying 40 million euros in advance. The total figure will be 120 million euros. The Blues have signed a top transfer window.
Nahuel Molina was the only one who was occupying the right side of Atlético de Madrid and they needed a reinforcement there. He arrives on loan and will return to Tottenham at the end of the season.
The player wanted minutes and has asked Barcelona to leave, as confirmed by Xavi Hernández. He will arrive to replace Pedro Porro on the right side. He signs with Sporting permanently.
He is leaving Arsenal to continue developing as a midfielder. At Crystal Palace he will be able to get minutes and play an important role. It is a very good addition to a team that does not have a good winning streak, it is in the position number 12 of the Premier League.
Simeone made it clear that the only player on his squad who could leave was him. He goes to Nottingham Forest. He signs a contract until the year 2024.
Arteta: “Jorginho is a midfielder with intelligence, great leadership skills and a lot of experience in the Premier League and internationally.”
Jorginho: “The only thing I can promise is that I will give everything to represent this club.” assured the Italian. He arrives for 12 million euros.
Eden Hazard’s brother leaves Borussia Dortmund and signs for PSV on loan.
#signings #closed #day #winter #market
Leave a Reply